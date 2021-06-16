Senior UI/UX Designer
Do you have an eye for design, a passion for creativity and a strong command of digital media?
We’re looking for a creative designer to join our our tiny team at our digital agency. The ideal candidate is always one step ahead of design trends, has a strong work ethic and is self-motivated to produce incredible work. This is an excellent opportunity for you increase your design skills and leave your creative mark. This is initially a contract role with plans to convert to full-time.
What you’ll do day-to-day:
- Redesign existing websites
- Produce eye-catching presentations that translate strategy into visual content for clients and internal teams.
- Define and design new modules and layouts for websites (e.g. product pages, landing pages, sub pages, blogs, forms and more) applying mobile, UX/UI design principles.
- Participating in brainstorming sessions and using data as a lens for design recommendations.
- Explore new design trends, tools and approaches. Take a consultative approach - exploring all options and avenues to meet visual design objectives.
What you’ll bring to our team:
- 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
- Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc.
- Experience with standard design and presentation applications, including Figma, InVision, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch
- Strong command of UX/UI design principles
- Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
- Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
- Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively
- Familiarity with Slack (taking a phone call is very rare and 99% of communication will be done over Email / Slack / Zoom)
- Ability to work between 9-5pm ET
- Working closely with our internal development team
Bonus points if you have:
- Experience with illustration, animation and motion graphics
- Prior experience with HTML, CSS, Wordpress
Values of a ReDesign rockstar
- Reliable: You get projects over the finish line, and communicate transparently when there are roadblocks.
- Curious, Critical Thinker: You ask questions to seek truth, explore other avenues and understand the objectives of every project.
- Relentless: You’ll do what it takes to make our client’s goals a reality.
- Nimble: You’re flexible and can shift easily between multiple projects, changing gears and managing several priorities at once.
- Act like an owner: When presented with a problem or challenge, you take it upon yourself to find a solution.