Senior UI/UX Designer

Job Details

Do you have an eye for design, a passion for creativity and a strong command of digital media?

We’re looking for a creative designer to join our our tiny team at our digital agency. The ideal candidate is always one step ahead of design trends, has a strong work ethic and is self-motivated to produce incredible work. This is an excellent opportunity for you increase your design skills and leave your creative mark. This is initially a contract role with plans to convert to full-time.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

Redesign existing websites

Produce eye-catching presentations that translate strategy into visual content for clients and internal teams.

Define and design new modules and layouts for websites (e.g. product pages, landing pages, sub pages, blogs, forms and more) applying mobile, UX/UI design principles.

Participating in brainstorming sessions and using data as a lens for design recommendations.

Explore new design trends, tools and approaches. Take a consultative approach - exploring all options and avenues to meet visual design objectives.

What you’ll bring to our team:

5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance

Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc.

Experience with standard design and presentation applications, including Figma, InVision, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch

Strong command of UX/UI design principles

Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback

Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects

Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively

Familiarity with Slack (taking a phone call is very rare and 99% of communication will be done over Email / Slack / Zoom)

Ability to work between 9-5pm ET

Working closely with our internal development team

Bonus points if you have:

Experience with illustration, animation and motion graphics

Prior experience with HTML, CSS, Wordpress

Values of a ReDesign rockstar