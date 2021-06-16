All Jobs
Job Details

Senior UI/UX Designer

Copy

Do you have an eye for design, a passion for creativity and a strong command of digital media?

We’re looking for a creative designer to join our our tiny team at our digital agency. The ideal candidate is always one step ahead of design trends, has a strong work ethic and is self-motivated to produce incredible work. This is an excellent opportunity for you increase your design skills and leave your creative mark. This is initially a contract role with plans to convert to full-time.

What you’ll do day-to-day:

  • Redesign existing websites 
  • Produce eye-catching presentations that translate strategy into visual content for clients and internal teams.
  • Define and design new modules and layouts for websites (e.g. product pages, landing pages, sub pages, blogs, forms and more) applying mobile, UX/UI design principles.
  • Participating in brainstorming sessions and using data as a lens for design recommendations. 
  • Explore new design trends, tools and approaches. Take a consultative approach - exploring all options and avenues to meet visual design objectives.

What you’ll bring to our team:

  • 5+ years of professional design experience at an agency or freelance
  • Excellent design portfolio with experience across web design, graphic design etc. 
  • Experience with standard design and presentation applications, including Figma, InVision, Photoshop, Illustrator, Sketch 
  • Strong command of UX/UI design principles
  • Ability to present creative ideas with thorough rationale while also being receptive to feedback
  • Excellent attention to detail and precision when working on projects
  • Ability to prioritize projects and proactively manage deadlines effectively 
  • Familiarity with Slack (taking a phone call is very rare and 99% of communication will be done over Email / Slack / Zoom)
  • Ability to work between 9-5pm ET
  • Working closely with our internal development team

Bonus points if you have: 

  • Experience with illustration, animation and motion graphics
  • Prior experience with HTML, CSS, Wordpress

Values of a ReDesign rockstar

  • Reliable: You get projects over the finish line, and communicate transparently when there are roadblocks.
  • Curious, Critical Thinker: You ask questions to seek truth, explore other avenues and understand the objectives of every project.
  • Relentless: You’ll do what it takes to make our client’s goals a reality.
  • Nimble: You’re flexible and can shift easily between multiple projects, changing gears and managing several priorities at once.
  • Act like an owner: When presented with a problem or challenge, you take it upon yourself to find a solution.
Apply for this position
reDesign Digital
Visit Website
Apply for this position
Job Type
Part-time
Location
United States
Remote Friendly
Date posted
Jun 16, 2021
You might also like
  1. Remote Design Jobs
Are you also hiring?
  1. Hire Remote Designers
Apply for this position