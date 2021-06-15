Job Details

ABOUT VETTA

VETTA is a fast-growing e-commerce fashion brand that offers 5-piece capsule collections that create 30 outfits. We make versatile wardrobe essentials that can be mixed and matched to create endless outfits, and all of our clothing is made in responsible factories from sustainable fabrics. We believe that by addressing the needs of the modern shopper with a more curated closet, we can simultaneously improve the fashion industry's impact on people and the planet.





JOB DESCRIPTION

VETTA is looking for a Graphic Designer + Creative Coordinator to head up design and creative! We’re a small team, so this person will be creating and designing assets, organizing photo shoots, working with marketing to craft digital ads, retouching photos, designing sustainable packaging, and more. We are looking for someone with a strong aesthetic and a good eye, entry level or 1 - 3 years experience, though advanced photoshop skills are a must. We hope you’ll join our women-owned small business in creating clothing with people and the planet in mind. This position is entry-level, based in Los Angeles, and is full time.





RESPONSIBILITIES

• Work with CEO on brand creative direction and enforce consistency through all channels

• Work with Marketing Director to design cohesive and on-brand marketing assets for online channels, including but not limited to: emails, digital ads, Instagram posts & stories, and website banners.

• Oversee visual aspects of social media channels, including Instagram, Facebook, Facebook group, etc.

• Visually shape our website design / experience, and lead new website redesign in partnership with developer

• Manage website design and functionality, optimizing brand, user experience, and conversion; and working with our developer as issues arise

• Conceptualize & produce photo and video shoots for each capsule release

• Retouch & edit photos and videos using Adobe Suite

• Manage & organize our digital library of assets

• Design physical packaging and marketing inserts

• Manage design interns/ freelance designers to execute content across channels

• If possible, periodically take photographs for product, editorial, and misc content photography (not required)

• Other general tasks and special projects that arise









BENEFITS

• 4 weeks paid vacation

• Medical, vision, and dental insurance

• 5 free clothing items, and discounts

• $500 toward professional development





REQUIREMENTS

• Advanced photoshop skills

• Good eye for design

• Ability to understand VETTA’s brand and create assets that are on-brand and original

• Experience with web design a plus

• Detail oriented and organized

• Ability to multitask, follow-through, and prioritize





Fill out this survey to apply:

https://vetta2.typeform.com/to/D0q6vb3p