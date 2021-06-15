Job Details

Free Agency is a talent startup modernizing how people find & succeed at work. We provide concierge services and digital products to knowledge workers, mirroring Hollywood-style talent representation and management. Unlike recruiters, we’re entirely paid by and motivated by the individual candidates we work with, enabling us to focus on their career outcomes. Their success is our success.

We’ve started with the tech industry: through our platform, mid to C-level folks in product, engineering, design, marketing, and ops are doing incredible work at companies like Square, Drift, Roblox, Reddit, Netflix, Amazon, SpaceX, Notion, Peloton, and hundreds more. We’re backed by top-tier venture capital firms like Resolute Ventures, Bloomberg Beta, and Ludlow Ventures.

About the job:

We're looking to engage an incredible brand designer to help us refresh our overall brand style. This is specifically not about our logo, which we love and intend to keep, but instead about everything else related to our visual presence.

The ideal designer should have significant time to dedicate to the project, as we want to be on the other side of our brand refresh on a relatively short timeframe without sacrificing quality. This is a remote role and we intend to pay hourly to enable iterative work, design feedback, and a dynamic scope.

You will work with the co-founder & CEO on:

Overall brand style and visual themes, including color scheme, logo usage, fonts, photography, and general treatment.

Graphic direction (other designers are available to contribute), including iconography and data visualization.

Visual design exploration, including web layout, one-pager + deck design, social images, and blog design.

At the end of our time together, Free Agency should have an incredible brand design and style guide to use. If it's of mutual interest, we will continue to engage strong designers for continued work, consulting on one-off projects, and adjacent needs (print + swag).

Here are some things we care about when it comes to design:

We're a consumer-facing service but with a high ticket price. Therefore, we want to be both welcoming (warm) and trustworthy (serious), which can be a hard balance to strike. "Sleek" comes to mind.

We work with people and companies in the tech industry, including the latest + greatest startups. It is important for our design to be modern and provide a sense of zeitgeist & recency.

We aren't looking for very rigid design -- in other words, when it comes to our overall palette, we think it's great when brands do ad campaigns or fun social graphics that stretch beyond what they use on their landing page.

If Free Agency, our brand, and our intention sound intriguing, we'd love to hear from you.