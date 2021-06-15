Visual Designer

Job Details

Ethyca (https://ethyca.com) is a high-growth Series A startup building the trust infrastructure of the internet. Ethyca’s platform powers data privacy for businesses facing regulations like GDPR and CCPA all over the world. We do this by building world-class tools, developer-friendly APIs, and secure, deployed applications to make it easy for our customers to integrate all their systems together to provide their users with powerful rights over their personal data.

At Ethyca, Design is a collaborative effort on our small but rapidly growing team, between marketing, engineering, product, analytics and customer-facing teams. You’ll be joining a fast moving team of designers, marketers and engineers trying to improve data privacy for millions of users. You'll be reporting directly to the Director of Design to implement the design of all Ethyca brand and marketing collateral as well as contribute heavily to key product visualizations, diagrams and Illustrations.

Responsibilities

Lead the design and production ready delivery of all Ethyca brand and marketing collateral

Assess existing design collateral over brand and marketing and recommend new concepts

Provide ideation and conceptual sketches for all design related briefs

Develop a deep understanding of our solution and collaborate with wider teams on design requirements e.g Sales, Customer Success

Design libraries of assets for multiple use throughout the organization e.g marking assets for brand website, sales assets for sales presentations, technical diagrams for engineering documentation, product walkthrough visualizations for the product team etc

Take regular design briefs, primarily from the marketing team, but also from the wider team leads over sales, product and customer engagement

Requirements

10+ years commercial experience. Inclusive of proven leadership to design and deliver high quality brand and marketing collateral

Ability to ideate, conceptualize and sketch your design proposals

Ability to take your concepts through to final production-ready Illustration

Design-driven, but strategy-led approach to executing visuals concepts

Exceptional eye for design with a good pulse on current trends and best practices

Proven ability to work collaboratively in a multidisciplinary team environment

Thrive on multitasking on wide range of subjects and projects

You understand how to work to tight deadlines, over multiple projects, engage with multiple teams and deliver quality throughout everything you design

You take immense pride in your work and you strive to improve continuously over every project you work on

Benefits

Competitive cash and equity compensation

100% medical and dental insurance coverage

Remote-friendly office hours and vacation policy

Sponsored company lunches and events

Parental leave and 401K plan

We are an equal opportunity employer and are committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion. We do not discriminate on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, disability status, or any other protected characteristics.

Ethyca is a distributed team with headquarters in NYC and remote workers across the US. When it’s safe to meet again, you’ll have the opportunity to travel to NYC a few times a year for company events. We are currently unable to sponsor visas so require that you are authorized to work in the USA.

We’re a data privacy company building a missing piece of the Internet’s infrastructure: the trust layer that empowers users and businesses to manage data respectfully. Every day, we’re solving challenges for customers and thinking about the future of human rights as society increasingly moves online. If this sounds intriguing and you’re excited to shape that future with us, we’d love to talk to you!