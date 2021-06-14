Senior Brand Designer

Job Details

At Cypress, we’re on a mission to build an essential testing platform that makes automated testing delightful and effective. Cypress provides better, faster, and more reliable testing for anything that runs in a browser. Hundreds of thousands of developers and QA professionals use Cypress.io to write better code faster and release with confidence.

Cypress is currently used in over 90 countries by hundreds of thousands of developers across more than 12,000 organizations. Cypress has over 1,200 customers in more than 50 countries across 45 industries and includes marquee names like Atlassian, Crunchbase, GitHub, PayPal,and Slack.

The company was founded in 2015 and has raised $55M in capital to date, including a $40M Series B financing in November 2020, led by OpenView Partners, with participation from Bessemer Venture Partners, Battery Ventures, Sapphire Ventures and Stripes.co.

We are now looking to expand the design team in order to build a stronger brand and user experience to help shape the future of one of the most popular developer tools in the market.

What you will do

Your direction will impact every aspect of Cypress as you strengthen the brand by designing and directing the experience for the marketing website, videos, trade shows, web application, documentation, and the open-source test runner(s). You will work closely with each team (i.e. product, marketing, sales, design, and engineering) to help them with their initiatives and ensure that the final experience maintains a cohesive aesthetic and realizes your vision for the brand. This may include tasks such as:

Leading the visual direction of various Cypress properties (e.g. product, marketing, docs, etc), and establishing the visual standards and guidelines for all external assets used by the team.

Helping to design and maintain the components in the design system which is foundational to the brand and the overall user experience of Cypress.

Ensuring that any content being presented to external audiences is visually engaging, and reflects a positive image of the brand.

Creating templates for frequently created assets (e.g. ads, emails, etc.)

Directing projects with other creative professionals who will be creating videos, events, swag, etc.

Collaborating with other designers to provide detailed feedback on their work, and addressing any feedback that they have on your work.

You will be successful in this role if you have

Relevant experience in a similar role (5+ years ideally)

Advanced experience with tools like Figma, Sketch, Google Docs, Google Slides, etc.

A strong, visual aesthetic and the ability to lead the vision for the brand.

A strong track record of managing projects and deadlines with multiple creative professionals.

An ability to communicate clearly and effectively about design ideas and implementation.

A healthy appetite to learn and grow, and the desire to share your experience and mentor other designers.

A basic understanding of developer workflows, testing, and test automation tools such as GitHub, GitLab, Cypress, Percy, CircleCI, Jenkins, etc.



