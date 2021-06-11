Job Details

ABOUT DANCE

Dance is an ebike subscription service for urban individuals seeking a healthier and cleaner way to get around the city. We offer our members a premium ebike enhanced by a smooth digital experience including on-demand repair service and theft protection at all times. Our ambition is to spark a movement towards more livable and sustainable cities - and our full-service approach will enable communities to do so.

We believe it takes diversity of background, culture, perspective, and thought to inspire movement, and together move us all towards the Livable City. As an equal opportunity employer, we commit to building an inclusive workplace and warmly welcome people from all different backgrounds, including age, citizenship, ethnic & racial origins, gender identities, individuals with disabilities, marital status, religions & ideologies, and sexual orientations to apply.





ABOUT THE ROLE

The marketing team at Dance is here to translate our purpose and mission into engaging and aesthetic communication that connects and resonates with people in a unique way. We are motivated by the goal to build and nurture a truly relevant and sustainable brand globally. We see ourselves as choice architects in the mobility industry, by creating and facilitating a strong community of members who are ready to change cities, rider by rider.

As our Senior Brand Designer, you will:

Own the development of our brand design, reporting to the Head of Marketing and working closely with our small cross-functional team.

Use your extensive design knowledge and experience to tell captivating brand stories on a range of mediums and channels for a design-led product.

Help to develop the brand design strategy, clearly articulating your ideas to leadership, and bringing them along the journey with you. This is the opportunity for you to play a critical role in developing a brand, and possibly building a brand design team as we grow.

Follow projects from start to finish, working collaboratively within and outside the marketing team on ideation, creation and implementation.

Work developing a technology and design-led product, encouraging collaboration with other design areas, such as industrial and UX design.

Assist in the continuous development and maintenance of our design standards, systems and guidelines in every project, creating coherent messaging across channels.

Share your knowledge with your colleagues, offer constructive critique at design reviews and contribute to the culture within the wider company.





ABOUT YOU

To be successful in this role, you:

Have at least 7+ years of professional experience (ideally a combination of in-house and agency) within the disciplines of visual design, brand identity, art direction and digital design.

Have hands-on experience crafting the design for a new brand, leading the development process.

Have a well presented portfolio showcasing the range and depth of your previous design work with a high-level of design craft.

Are fluent in English (written and spoken).

Are proactive, with a strong sense of ownership, and enjoy collaborating with cross-functional teams and external partners.

Have experience leading and facilitating design discussions, and influencing decision making.

Are curious, innovative and excited to try new ways of working and learning.





Did we just describe you? Let us know by sending over a CV and portfolio, with an outline of what motivates you most about becoming part of Dance. Even if you don't meet all the requirements, we would still encourage you to apply!