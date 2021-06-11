Senior UI Designer

Job Details

Hello there. Are you looking to work with a team that's boring, arrogant, and takes themselves way too seriously. Then this may not be the job for you.





About us

We are here to have fun and to make stuff that WOWs people. That's it! We do this all while still being professional. As a fully distributed and remote team, we offer the ability to be a digital nomad or hermit (if that's your thing). We have very flexible work and vacation schedules — it's really up to you when/if you want to work. We love making things that are a blend of form and function and hope that you are down to join us on the adventure.





What we're looking for:

The Digital Panda is looking for a UI Designer who will be responsible for designing ground breaking products and helping our partners achieve their goals. You will work with our creative team and devs to build out website and app designs.





Your Role

Perform competitive research and build clear user flows for products utilizing UX best practices and common patterns

Build high-fidelity wireframes based on user flows with a mobile-first approach

Define multiple visual directions for the look and feel of a product with the help of mood-boards

Clearly communicate ideas and the reasoning behind decisions made

Implement the visual direction in the UI of the product using atomic design principles, with the use of components, nested symbols, object styles and text styles

Create designs that consider animations and transitions, to develop a fluid experience and magic moments for end-users

Prototype transitions and animate user interactions to supplement static designs and facilitate handoff to the development team

Juggle multiple projects and while delivering projects at the highest level of quality.

Work autonomously and as part of a team, depending on the project.





Your Skills

A sense of humour - we take jokes very seriously

5+ years experience in UX/UI Design

Proficient understanding of typographic systems and font pairings

Proficient in creating and using grid-based layouts in UI design

Proficient understanding of design systems

A constant learner - you love to know whats new.

A clear communicator

You can easily navigate the creative process

Able to manage multiple priorities with professionalism and flexibility in a fast-paced environment

Excellent communication and strong presentation skills.

Able to organize and schedule work effectively, handle multiple tasks and work well under time constraints.

Team-oriented, diplomatic, and a self-starter (add coffee if necessary).

5 years of relevant experience.





﻿Must-Have

Sense of humour



