UI Designer
This position is only open to Chicagoland area candidates. Our team works under a hybrid remote/in-person model. While we are primarily WFH, we plan to resume some in-person meetings when it is safe to do so.
About Figo
Figo was born in a Chicago-based Google tech hub. Passionate about changing how consumers view and interact with insurance, as well as holistically improving the life of pets, Figo developed the Figo Pet Cloud with today’s pet parent in mind: socially connected, on-the-go, and mobile-dependent. Combined with simple and affordable insurance plans, Figo delivers peace of mind to customers across America. The Figo team is creative, dynamic and fast-paced, and we seek an energetic, self-motivated individual to join us.
Job Summary
In the role as UI Designer, day-to-day tasks will consist of creating visually engaging, modern and functional experiences in digital product design for native and web apps, enrollment sites, and other digital mediums to serve our brand’s mission, business objectives, and customer needs. Collaborate closely with the creative director and members of the brand, marketing, and technology teams.
If you have strong design chops, concise communication skills, a can-do attitude, and are looking for a quickly-growing environment that celebrates design and customer experience — apply today!
Duties/Responsibilities:
- Create thoughtful and engaging concepts, high-fidelity mockups, flows, layouts, and prototypes that are visually enticing, practical, and aligned with our brand and design system of style guides and assets
- Continually iterate on concepts to evolve our product design standards
- Gather and evaluate user requirements in collaboration with product team, stakeholders and engineers
- Communicate conceptual ideas, detailed design, rationale, and usage guidelines, both verbally and visually
- Develop detailed variations of designs for responsive scaling with clear developer guidelines
- Efficiently and effectively manage a high volume of varied projects
- Work collaboratively with other designers and the technology team to ensure a consistent user experience
- Manage and improve hundreds of components in our growing design system
- Stay in the loop and on top of the latest standards, changes, and trends in the visual design field
- Ensure alignment of business goals with a superior end-user experience
- Proactively identify areas of improvement and potential future enhancements
Competencies
- Attentive: You focus on details and commit yourself to delivering quality work
- Independent: You are organized and reliable when delivering on deadlines
- Kind: You have a pleasant, friendly disposition, particularly when collaborating with others
- Competent: You know your way around design tools and time-saving plugins/extensions
- Adaptive: You learn quickly and break down problems to determine solutions, even under pressure
- Flexible: You respond dynamically to emerging or changing requirements to achieve the best end product
- Versatile: You love working on a small team, where everyone wears many hats
- Responsible: Protect organization’s value by keeping information confidential
- Advocate: You have a soft spot in your heart for pets
Required Skills/Abilities:
- Demonstrable design thinking and execution skills with a strong portfolio.
- Advanced use of Sketch and similar tools.
- Proficient with layout design, vector asset editing, typography, and basic color theory.
- Fluent in accessible digital product design principles and best practices.
- Incorporate feedback and take/give direction well.
- Team player with strong communication and presentation skills.
Education and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree, or equivalent experience in the design ?eld
- 3-5 years experience in a design-related role
- Proven ability to independently conceptualize and think critically about design
Our Technology Environment
- Cloud-based business applications and file storage (Salesforce Marketing Cloud, OneDrive, etc.)
- Microsoft Suite/Office365 (Excel, Word, etc.)
- Communication & Project Management Tools (Microsoft Teams, Notion, etc.)