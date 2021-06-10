Job Details

At Raken, we empower the people who build the world. Our goal is to transform the way the world builds by introducing technology to a 7,000-year-old industry. To achieve this, we aim to attract unique, passionate people to the cause. We believe that faster, better reporting will improve the working lives of nearly 10% of the US labor force—the percentage of people currently working in construction. Helping turn the worst part of their day into the easiest (and fastest) is why we do what we do.

We are currently looking for an experienced Senior Product Designer to join our team. Successful candidates must have great communication skills and be able to manage and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment. You must present a strong portfolio that represents both experience and capabilities.

The ideal candidate is someone who is always striving for ways to improve our product by leveraging customer interviews, business needs, UX techniques, and analytics. We are looking for individuals who obsess on delighting our customers and influence our pursuit of creating great software.

Why Join Raken?

Raken is a rapidly growing company based in Carlsbad, CA with over 4,500 customers across 92 countries

We were recognized on the Forbes 2020 list of America’s Best Startup Employers and are ranked no. 1057 on the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing U.S. Companies

We are consistently ranked as a High Performer for construction management solutions on notable review sites like G2, Capterra, and Software Advice

Raken is a company that believes in investing in its employees - offering Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance coverage, 401k Matching, and Paid Learning and Development Programs.

Our Culture is Top Priority - We have a hardworking team that loves to make a significant positive impact and have fun while doing it. Core Values we live by: Take Ownership, Keep Evolving, Stay Balanced, Elevate Others, and Let’s Go!

Develop a deep understanding of user needs through customer research, user-centered design, and collaboration with customer-facing teams

Work closely with designers on your team to develop and expand product design systems

Sometimes work on very broadly defined, loose concepts, and sometimes on narrowly defined, tactical deliverables

Leverage design sprints framework to properly define problems, quant/qual research is done, and sketches/wireframes/prototypes are developed to ensure proper execution of work by engineers

Work in a highly collaborative fashion with the design, product, and development teams

Participate in design reviews and share your work regularly with the product team and company leadership

Occasionally work with Marketing team to create announcement emails, landing pages, and case studies

Own metrics and processes for measuring successful product usage, retention, and engagement

Infuse a "need for speed" to market while focusing on delivering the optimum MVP releases to meet market demand

Bachelor's degree or equivalent

5+ years of relevant design experience at a tech, product-driven company

Strong interpersonal skills for interacting with cross-functional teams

A quantifiable and verifiable track record of delivering project success for a software/SaaS or related technology company

Multiple examples of native apps that you've designed for iOS and Android

Hands-on experience creating wireframes, prototypes, and user flows for mobile apps

Expert/advanced knowledge of Sketch, Figma, or Adobe XD

Basic understanding of front-end languages

Creative ideas with a problem-solving mindset

Ability to quickly iterate designs and solutions efficiently and intelligently

Ability to work effectively in a team setting

Be open to receiving feedback/objective criticism

Ability to reduce complex problems down to the right balance of flexibility, power, and ease of use

Experience designing for SaaS and customer-focused products

Experience producing designs for web, iOS, and Android.

Skilled in explaining your work, process, and decisions to cross-functional stakeholders and crave feedback to help you produce your best work

Expert in either UI, UX, research or visual design, but skilled in more disciplines across product design

You care about details and are excited to keep pushing your work until is pixel-perfect

Think in systems and are able to extrapolate and extend shared patterns and behaviors

Love working with other designers to help them learn and grow—and have them help you learn and grow

Uncompromisingly service-minded towards our users and your colleagues, but able to set and achieve priorities that find the perfect balance between benefiting the project, the Design team, business, and engineering needs.

Ability to think big while understanding the impact of small decisions

Relishes filling in the gaps and taking half-baked ideas to fully defined designs for execution

Benefits:

Employee Sponsored Medical, Dental, and Vision

Generous PTO, including 11 Paid Holidays

401k Matching

Flexible working hours

Continuing education reimbursement opportunities

Free on-site gym membership and yoga classes

Company Provided MacBook Air

Monthly Social Events (Happy Hours, Game nights, Lunch & Learns)

About Raken, Inc.:

Raken is a cloud-based, mobile field management platform for contractors. We enable superintendents, foreman, and project managers to streamline field workflows by creating accurate daily reports, time cards, material and equipment logs, toolbox talks, checklists and more in less time. We invite you to learn more about us: https://www.rakenapp.com/

Raken is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Raken does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit, and business need.