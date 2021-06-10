Job Details

UI/UX Product Designer

GlobalSign.in is a leading events technology provider based in Singapore. We are the creator of GEVME (www.gevme.com), a fast-growing virtual & hybrid events and engagement platform. GEVME has already powered hundreds of thousands of events around the world for clients like Facebook, Netflix, Starbucks, Forbes, MasterCard, Singapore Government. Join us if you want to become part of a vibrant and fast-moving product company that's on a mission to connect people around the world through events.

Responsibilities:

Oversee the user experience of a product/feature from conception to launch in partnership with product managers, engineers and other designers

Following a user-centric approach, take conceptual ideas and turn them into valuable features with beautiful UI

Design end-to-end flows and experiences that are simple and elegant

Communicate with the customer/user to understand their business goals and objectives

Rapidly test and iterate your concepts and designs based on user feedback

Craft and evolve designs within visual systems and standards

Proactively solicit feedback from and (provide feedback to) designers and the broader product team in order to continuously raise the quality of our product and its features

Requirements: