Senior UX/UI Designer ( EU / Germany )

We’re building an open platform for the printing industry. With our tools we’re changing how companies work together. All backed by the industry leading Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Join our team as a Senior UX / UI Designer.

  • Help defining the product design strategy and vision across our different products (B2B)
  • Collaborate with our product design team (currently four people) whilst keeping a hands on approach
  • Improve current interfaces but also have the chance to start new projects from scratch with the help of our design system
  • Create user flows, prototypes as well as visually high-end deliverables
  • Work with different teams throughout the entire product development process from research & discovery to delivery, implementation and monitoring of solutions
  • Interact with our long-term customers to learn how our products are used and to understand their needs
  • Constantly question the current implementation and finding ways how to improve it
  • Share your knowledge and advice others by leading internal workshops and having regular exchange of ideas and feedback
  • Drive design best practices and methodologies within the design team


  • 5+ years of relevant experience in digital Product Design (UX/UI)
  • You believe diversity, collaboration and teamwork are key drivers to a product’s success
  • You are self-organized and have exceptionally strong skills in communicating and articulating design decisions as well as in strategical thinking
  • Proven track record of working with a user-centered approach and a knowledge of user research methods, usability, and accessibility, as well as UI design
  • Solid knowledge of design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite
  • Attention to detail (write “I love frogs” in your cover letter :) )
  • You are preferably based in Germany, Spain or UK
  • Experience in B2B and/or the printing industry is a strong plus


We offer you a bullshit-free zone ✌,

Above average Salary 💰, time for your family ❤

and a lot of Freedom 🚀. Apply now!

Zaikio
within Europe, preferred Germany
Jun 09, 2021
