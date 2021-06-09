Senior UX/UI Designer ( EU / Germany )

Job Details

We’re building an open platform for the printing industry. With our tools we’re changing how companies work together. All backed by the industry leading Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.

Join our team as a Senior UX / UI Designer.

Your Role

Help defining the product design strategy and vision across our different products (B2B)

Collaborate with our product design team (currently four people) whilst keeping a hands on approach

Improve current interfaces but also have the chance to start new projects from scratch with the help of our design system

Create user flows, prototypes as well as visually high-end deliverables

Work with different teams throughout the entire product development process from research & discovery to delivery, implementation and monitoring of solutions

Interact with our long-term customers to learn how our products are used and to understand their needs

Constantly question the current implementation and finding ways how to improve it

Share your knowledge and advice others by leading internal workshops and having regular exchange of ideas and feedback

Drive design best practices and methodologies within the design team





Your Profile

5+ years of relevant experience in digital Product Design (UX/UI)

You believe diversity, collaboration and teamwork are key drivers to a product’s success

You are self-organized and have exceptionally strong skills in communicating and articulating design decisions as well as in strategical thinking

Proven track record of working with a user-centered approach and a knowledge of user research methods, usability, and accessibility, as well as UI design

Solid knowledge of design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite

Attention to detail (write “I love frogs” in your cover letter :) )

You are preferably based in Germany, Spain or UK

Experience in B2B and/or the printing industry is a strong plus





We offer you a bullshit-free zone ✌,

Above average Salary 💰, time for your family ❤

and a lot of Freedom 🚀. Apply now!