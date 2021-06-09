Job Details
Senior UX/UI Designer ( EU / Germany )
We’re building an open platform for the printing industry. With our tools we’re changing how companies work together. All backed by the industry leading Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG.
Join our team as a Senior UX / UI Designer.
Your Role
- Help defining the product design strategy and vision across our different products (B2B)
- Collaborate with our product design team (currently four people) whilst keeping a hands on approach
- Improve current interfaces but also have the chance to start new projects from scratch with the help of our design system
- Create user flows, prototypes as well as visually high-end deliverables
- Work with different teams throughout the entire product development process from research & discovery to delivery, implementation and monitoring of solutions
- Interact with our long-term customers to learn how our products are used and to understand their needs
- Constantly question the current implementation and finding ways how to improve it
- Share your knowledge and advice others by leading internal workshops and having regular exchange of ideas and feedback
- Drive design best practices and methodologies within the design team
Your Profile
- 5+ years of relevant experience in digital Product Design (UX/UI)
- You believe diversity, collaboration and teamwork are key drivers to a product’s success
- You are self-organized and have exceptionally strong skills in communicating and articulating design decisions as well as in strategical thinking
- Proven track record of working with a user-centered approach and a knowledge of user research methods, usability, and accessibility, as well as UI design
- Solid knowledge of design tools such as Figma, Sketch, Adobe Creative Suite
- Attention to detail (write “I love frogs” in your cover letter :) )
- You are preferably based in Germany, Spain or UK
- Experience in B2B and/or the printing industry is a strong plus