Senior Designer, New York Magazine

As the leading independent modern media company, Vox Media ignites conversations and influences culture. Across digital, podcasts, TV, streaming, live events, and print, we tell stories that affect our audience's daily lives and entertain as much as they inform. Vox Media has been named one of Fast Company’s “Most Innovative Companies in Media,” an Inc. “Company of the Year,” Digiday’s “Best Company for Parents,” and one of the Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality by the Human Rights Campaign.

The Editorial team is at the core of everything New York Magazine does. Our team strikes the perfect balance of content that’s smart and funny so that our readers know everything they need to know to navigate urban life and the fast-moving culture, whether that’s politics, culture, food, shopping, or style trends.

We’re looking for a sharp-eyed, Senior Designer to work in the New York Magazine’s Art Department focusing on The Culture Pages, the ASME-award winning section that covers all areas of the arts and culture both high and low and in between — from blockbusters to indie films, comfort TV to prestige dramas, from TikTok influencers to gallery shows.

The ideal candidate is a strong team player with a love of typography; complex layout design; information graphics; an interest in finding and commissioning new illustration talent; and, of course, a love of pop culture. Opportunity to grow to work on other sections, features, digital, or other editorial projects based on experience level.

For consideration, please include a link to your portfolio in your application.

What you’ll do:

Take ownership of the design and workflow of New York’s Culture Pages, working closely with the design director and with photo editors and culture editors, to put out a 8-12 page section in the biweekly print magazine

Work with design director and culture photo editor to present photo and design options for editorial consideration and approval

Work closely with digital art director to plan art treatments for print and digital renditions

Commission illustration and contribute other clever visual solutions for articles

Design a variety of customized layouts: information graphics; charts, graphs, lists and rankings; and special section packages

What you’ll bring:

At least 3-5 years of experience in magazine design or similar studio work on editorial projects

Demonstrated ability to create complex layouts and package stories creatively

Time management skills and the ability to juggle multiple projects and deadlines

A love of print media, and the excitement of working in a late-breaking news environment

The ability to work in a highly collaborative work environment; you must be able to take feedback, direction and have flexibility under tight deadlines

Experience commissioning and cultivating working relationships with illustration talent

Creating editorial photo collage art solutions preferred but not required

Proficiency with InDesign, Photoshop, and Illustrator; experience with K4 or similar content management system is a plus, but not required

A Bachelor’s degree in Art or Graphic Design preferred, but commensurate experience and a strong portfolio accepted

About working at Vox Media:

This is a permanent, full-time position with excellent benefits—including flexible hours and generous parental leave. Vox Media strives to provide comprehensive healthcare options for our employees and to ensure that our healthcare and other benefits are LGBTQ-inclusive. You'll be joining a group of focused, hard-working, creative people who are passionate about doing work that's challenging and fun—and who strive to maintain a healthy work/life balance.

Vox Media is committed to building an inclusive environment for people of all backgrounds and everyone is encouraged to apply. Vox Media is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, national origin, protected veteran status, age, or any other status protected by applicable national, federal, state, or local law.