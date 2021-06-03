Digital Graphic Designer - Remote, USA

Job Details

Optimism Online - Digital Graphic Designer

There’s an entire section of the bookshop called “self help” but there is no section called, “help others”. We are working to build the “help others” industry. And we can’t do it alone.

We are looking for a very special person who is a great team player. A person who craves feedback (ALL kinds) to help them grow. A person who is willing to ask for help when they need it and offer it when others need it (even when they don’t ask and even when it’s outside of the scope of your work). A person who wants to be a better version of themselves at the end of the program. And also wants to have fun.

If this sounds like you, read on…

About the position:

Optimism Online is Simon Sinek’s digital company. We create and curate live online classes, on demand courses, B2B experiences, podcasts and live stream events all designed to help advance our Just Cause. We are looking for a Digital Graphic Designer to join our team.

We recruit open-minded people of all gender identities, sexual orientations, ethnicities, abilities, and experience. We are committed to diversity, equity, inclusion and optimism.

Part time position: Digital Graphic Designer

Digital Graphic Designer Location : fully remote in the US

: fully remote in the US Hours : 15 - 20 hours per week, with flexibility and the ability to sometimes work to short deadlines

: 15 - 20 hours per week, with flexibility and the ability to sometimes work to short deadlines Hourly rate: based on experience

based on experience Interviews and start date : we’ll review applications on a rolling basis. For candidates who are invited to interview, we will contact you via email to schedule a time. Start date is flexible and preferably ASAP.

: we’ll review applications on a rolling basis. For candidates who are invited to interview, we will contact you via email to schedule a time. Start date is flexible and preferably ASAP. Please note: applicants must be legally authorized to work in the United States

Responsibilities:

Design and create graphic assets for social media platforms, marketing emails, online class assets and the company website

Maintain and monitor brand guidelines across platforms

Manage and organize an accessible design and asset library

Ok, now’s the part where it’s about you. Are you or do you have...

2-5 years of relevant digital design experience

Proficiency with Adobe Creative Suite and Monday.com

Experience with WordPress, HTML, CSS preferred

Knowledge of layouts, graphic fundamentals, typography

Familiarity with best practices for social media, email, and web graphics respectively

A strong eye for visual composition

Effective time management skills and the ability to meet deadlines

The ability to give and receive constructive feedback

Highly-detail oriented

Able to prioritize and manage multiple projects and timelines

The ability to make quick decisions and revisions based on internal feedback and external data

If the answers are primarily yes… read on….

If you’re still smiling, here’s the list of the things you to need to do to apply:

We are experimenting with an aptitude test. Please take the following fifteen minute test on Criteriacorp.com. Click link below to start:

https://www.ondemandassessment.com/link/index/JB-SZICYTG28?u=1051584

Send us: your resume, a cover letter (max 400 words) and some of your most recent work.

Create: a set of social media graphics for one of our live online classes.

1 - 1080x1080 (square)

1 - 1920x1080 (wide)

1 - 1080x1920 (tall)

Class title: Beat Burnout

Subtitle: a new live online class

We’re looking for something simple, human, and eye-catching (something that would make you stop scrolling through your social media feed). Please incorporate some kind of graphic element or illustration as well.

Create: a simple quote card.

1 - 1080x1350

Quote: “Good friends make us better people. They cheer us on when we hit bottom and keep us humble when we reach the top.” - Simon Sinek





______________________________________________________________________

Phew. You’re done!

Please send all application information above and include job title DIGITAL GRAPHIC DESIGNER in the email subject to HR@simonsinek.com

(Please do NOT send application information to SimonSinek.com as suggested below. Again, please send all application information to email HR@simonsinek.com)

“Changing the world takes more than any one person knows, but not more than we can do together. So, let’s work together.” - Simon Sinek



















