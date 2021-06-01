Design Lead

Job Details

A bit about InHome

It’s a magical time for us right now. Our group just graduated out of the incubation arm of Walmart called Store No8. Store No8 was formed in 2017 as part of Walmart’s innovation mission to shape the future of commerce. The Store No8 companies pursue big ideas and take risks by stepping outside of Walmart’s core business.

The InHome team is aimed at giving time and money back to families. We deliver fresh groceries directly into their kitchen fridge, pantry, or garage fridge. In addition to groceries, we deliver prescription and are picking up returns directly from the customers’ houses!

This is not just about delivering groceries & prescriptions—it’s a mission! We’re obsessed with finding ways to make our customers’ lives easier. We don’t want people to feel overwhelmed by life, and we want to give them back time so they can focus on what is most important to them. Groceries and prescriptions are just the beginning, with Walmart’s scale there are endless opportunities to explore that can help families and do it in a cost-effective way.

Why this Role?

Impact: You will be designing, mentoring, managing and inspiring a growing team of 4 in developing a strong brand look & feel that spans across product, web, physical executions, and marketing–creating one cohesive ecosystem for our current and future customers that strikes the balance of inspiring and informative.

You will be designing, mentoring, managing and inspiring a growing team of 4 in developing a strong brand look & feel that spans across product, web, physical executions, and marketing–creating one cohesive ecosystem for our current and future customers that strikes the balance of inspiring and informative. You are passionate about creating elegant, simple user experiences for complex real-life problems. This role works closely with product, marketing, engineering, and the customer team to understand the end-to-end user experience.

Your teammates: You will get to work with some of the smartest, kindest, diverse, and fun people to work with. The team is still small, but has had a huge impact due to trust, accountability, creativity, and diverse interests, skills and backgrounds.

You will get to work with some of the smartest, kindest, diverse, and fun people to work with. The team is still small, but has had a huge impact due to trust, accountability, creativity, and diverse interests, skills and backgrounds. It feels good: From the outside people might think it’s ‘just’ about dropping groceries at someones’ door. You will quickly realize that is not the way this team thinks about it. This is a very meaningful service, and the team views it as a mission to improve peoples’ lives.

Reasons to be excited about us

Competitive base salary

Bonus

401(k) match

Stock purchase plan

Paid maternity and parental leave

Unlimited vacation in addition to X company days off

Multiple health plans

We are a group with kindness as a core pillar

We are making a very meaningful difference in many peoples’ lives

Team events

Much more

A few things InHome customers have said

I love this service! It has been a godsend during this time! I will continue to use it even after the pandemic! Thank you essential workers!

I have not found anything to improve on. This is the best service ever, especially for seniors, single moms single dads, working folks everyone. I love this service and everyone I met or talked to from the inhome delivery groceries program have been so kind (means a lot when you are elderly) and respectful. Great program, fresh fresh food and wonderful people. Thank you!

It was great to see Cecil again today! I had several items that were out of stock when my order was picked but Cecil took the time to find them for me this morning including my Coke Zero that he knows I can’t be without! I LOVE my In-Home Delivery Service!

I found out about InHome on Facebook; I am a typical customer for you – full-time working parents with young children. We don’t have time to grocery shop. We’ve been using pickup, but you still have to drive there and wait; once I found out about this, I couldn’t believe it was possible - it has saved us so much time! We are tech-savvy people so had no hesitations about getting the lock installed or letting associates in.

If this role sounds exciting to you, please email us (wpegden@walmart.com) and let us know more about yourself and what gets you excited! Please also include some work examples and if there are any projects you are showing and you were not the primary designer, please point that out for us. Can’t wait to hear from you!

Walmart, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer – By Choice. We believe we are best equipped to help our associates, customers, and the communities we serve live better when we really know them. That means understanding, respecting, and valuing diversity- unique styles, experiences, identities, ideas, and opinions – while being inclusive of all people.