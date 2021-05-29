Job Details

Senior Visual Designer

Are you interested in becoming part of a fun startup team in the AI recruiting technology space? We are Clovers, a well-funded stealth-mode startup that is building an AI video interviewing platform to help accelerate hiring and reduce bias during the interview process for businesses. We have a strong track record of B2B and SMB startup success (IPOs and acquisitions), access to top tech leader advisors, and lots of VC funding. We are just getting started building out the marketing and brand, our product is set to launch alpha in August. We are a super fun team and looking for a technically savvy and passionate designer to join us.

As Clovers’ Senior Visual Designer, you will help set the strategy for the creative direction of our brand expression with guidance from the VP of Design/Brand as well as the Chief Marketing Officer. The role requires a highly strategic problem solver with a consistent track record for leading efforts to execute integrated marketing campaigns for a consistent experience across every customer touchpoint, including web, social, sales support, events, product, and more. You are a creative visionary who brings deep experience, leadership, inspiration, and expertise. You are someone who thinks conceptually about the brand, helping to shape our vision and strategy for all design, marketing, and creative communications.

What You’ll Do

Creatively solve problems and make scalable, balanced design solutions

Help set the strategy and direction of industry-facing marketing and creative executions

Help to develop the creative and visual identity of Clovers’ brand tone, and look & feel of all public and internal-facing marketing properties

Run development of executions that strongly resonate with a range of audiences while maintaining consistency for the brand

Develop original breakthrough and relevant ideas for a variety of marketing touchpoints

Work cross-functionally, balancing the needs of partners and breaking down complex narratives into simple, compelling ideas

Help lead creative strategy, execution, and production

Qualifications

6+ years of demonstrated experience in agency & In-house creative departments

Expertise at facilitating a culture of collaboration between Creative and business stakeholders

Strong ability to grow new and cultivate existing relationships

Ability to take in partner feedback and turn into compelling next rev concepts, ideas, and designs

You thrive in a fast-paced, iterative, start-up environment.

Experience developing and running marketing programs in a data-driven, integrated marketing environment

The role is located in Nashville, TN. We have an office in Wework in East Nashville where we meet up a few days a week. Remote applicants will be considered.



