Senior Product Designer

Applause is looking for a Senior Product Designer to support a variety of products and modules that make up our Product Excellence Platform. Applause connects our community of over 400,000 global testers with companies like Audi, Delta, Microsoft, and the NFL to ensure their digital experiences are world-class.

As a Senior Product Designer, you will have direct involvement in creating the future of what our customers use every day by designing the tools, interfaces and overall user experience that makes up our core platform.

We are a user-centric company and as a part of the Product organization, you will work directly alongside product managers, designers and developers to support end-to-end projects involving research, UX strategy, and visual/UI design. The ability to take a project from concepts to wires and through to hi-fi mockups that developers can build from is a must.

We are looking for:

7+ years of real-world UI/UX product design experience, application/platform focus a plus

Experience supporting design process by creating user flows, wireframes, UI designs, prototypes, and final design specs to hand off to development

Ability to interact directly with users to gather insights and validate designs

Translate user needs into user flows and product experiences

Working knowledge of HTML, CSS, and Javascript

Familiarity with prototyping tools such as Sketch and InVision

Ability to adapt to flexible processes that may change over time

Bachelor’s degree in a relevant field preferred

Knowledge of Human Computer Interaction (HCI) principles and methodologies a plus

Required:

Online portfolio or PDF of work samples