UI/UX iOS App Designer (m/f/d) - Remote

Job Details

We are a young, dynamic app start-up in the field of health and fitness. Together with you we want to achieve something big - but at first have we have three important questions for you to see if you’re the perfect match:

Do you love working independently, finding your own solutions, setting up your own tasks and timelines once we agreed on goals?

Are you proud of your well structured designs and are you grateful for using design repositories?

Will you be our users ambassador, making our app easily accessible for every single user?

Arise is one of the most popular weight loss apps in the German-speaking world and is rapidly growing across the globe. The Arise app is currently available in 10 different languages (and growing) and has several million downloads. With you at our side Arise will become even more successful. Join our team and help us create the prettiest calorie counter on the market.

Tasks

You want to take over the responsibility for our iOS design

Create intuitive designs for the Arise iOS app

Autonomously build and iterate on design prototypes

Actively contribute to rethinking UX processes, documentation, and repositories

Plan and prepare beautiful promotion material for the App Store

Develop motivating creatives together with our marketing team

Revise and improve the current design of Arise

Continuous usability optimization to achieve the best user experience

Support the general presentation of the company with stunning visuals

Requirements

You have a “customer first” attitude

You are detail oriented, critical thinker and creative problem solver

Professional experience in mobile application design for iOS and interface design

Creating design in Sketch working with symbols

Using Sketch in combination with the Abstract versioning tool is a must

You want to move something in your next position

Experiences with animations are an advantage

Enthusiasm for current trends, user experience, interaction design and software development

Sometimes you think you can even quote the Apple design guidelines

You can identify with minimalistic and functional design

You are able to estimate the technical workload of design decisions

Structured and autonomous work-style, creativity, flexibility and the ability to deliver quickly when it's necessary

You have experience working with smaller teams, especially in a remote setting

Benefits

A challenging and demanding job with creative freedom

Flat hierarchies and short decision paths

Close Collaboration with founders and management

Exciting tasks with a high personal responsibility

Permanent position in Home Office (Part-time), flexible work schedule

Get in Touch!

Instead of a regular cover letter; let us know why you would like to work at Arise and send us two examples of mobile apps (preferably iOS) you've previously designed yourself or you've been highly involved in the design process. Also let us know how many years of iOS app design experience you have. Please also include your CV and salary expectations. Feel free to apply in German or English. We look forward to hearing from you!

*** Please note: Applications that only contain a CV, without your work examples in an additional cover letter, won't be considered.***