Job Details

Born from the needs of high-growth, data-driven companies, Mosaic fuels financial planning and business performance. The platform combines big data and machine learning to provide powerful predictive reporting capabilities, leveling the playing field and giving startups tools and insights previously reserved for large enterprises.





Whether it’s better understanding your cash burn, forecasting spend scenarios or uncovering powerful business insights, Mosaic provides greater visibility into the most important dynamics of the business.





We’re looking for a Senior UX Designer to help build our integration, analytics and planning platform, someone who isn’t afraid to take on the challenges of building a new product.





Make your mark and shape how our technology is designed, built and delivered.

What You'll Be Responsible For:

Driving user experience and information architecture design across the entire Mosaic application

Building innovative interfaces and rich user experiences with an emphasis on data visualizations

Ensuring UI components are designed to meet Mosaic user experience and quality standards and are consistently implemented throughout the product

Working with our product, engineering, and customer success teams you will actively seek end-user product feedback and collaboratively advance solutions to improve product adoption and utilization

Working with a talented, down to earth set of data obsessed people who iterate, learn, grow, and ship value to customers together

Requirements:

Demonstrably strong interaction design fundamentals with a flair for visual appeal

8+ years of experience working i n enterprise cloud user experience and information

architecture design

Expert at of working autonomously, leading complex design projects and delivering high quality design solutions

Capable of rapid iteration, feedback cycles, and experimentation

Understanding of customer needs and the ability to assess and incorporate their feedback

Exceptional facilitation, communication and presentation skills; demonstrating the ability to clearly explain design decisions to anyone in the company

Experience with data visualization and complex business workflows

Bachelor or Masters with specialization in HCI or Interaction Design

Expert level i n design tools such as Sketch or Invision

Portfolio Requirements:

Provide production designs that have been successfully released that demonstrate system-wide thinking, breadth and depth interactive design skills

Visibility into your process and progressive evolution of your designs, including the business problem you were trying to solve, constraints and assumptions you needed to work within, where the design started and your significant iterations leading to the final product.

Clear understanding of how your designs furthered company objectives while meeting user needs



