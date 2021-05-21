Job Details

The Product Design team at O'Reilly focuses on delivering highly impactful outcomes for millions of enterprise learners, teachers, creators, and content partners at all touchpoints across the learning journey. We're a cross-disciplinary group of thinkers and doers driven by a vision to work on stuff that matters and create more value than we capture.

Join our mission to change the world by spreading the knowledge of innovators—through design.

Our Product Design team is fully remote and located in the United States. This role is a fully remote role (US only). We cannot offer full-time employment to those who live and operate outside of the United States.

We're looking for a mid-level Product Designer to join our growing team to refine and define the next generation of user experiences on the O'Reilly learning platform. In this role, you'll work across multiple levels of design—from structure to the surface—creating product experiences that meet the needs of our B2C and B2B users. Our team is obsessed with the entire user journey across the platform and works together to ensure it's delightful and harmonious wherever you are.

Work with a cross-functional group of product managers, engineers, and data scientists to understand how (and why) our customers engage with platform experiences and help shape solutions they need to succeed

Create and communicate user-centered design solutions—at all fidelities—to teammates and stakeholders, using storyboards, flows, wireframes, mockups, and prototypes

Work closely with front-end engineers to implement page layouts and bespoke components

Work at different levels of zoom across platform capabilities, from highly conceptual to tactical iterations

Advocate and perform user research—both qualitative and quantitative—to help identify user motivation and needs and to validate solution ideas

Help product management define, monitor, and report on data-driven feedback loops for features you ship

3+ years of real-world product design experience, Enterprise SaaS or E-Learning preferred

A portfolio showcasing work you have shipped that portrays a balance of process, aesthetics, usability, and outcomes met

Experience designing engaging and responsive interfaces

Worked with and contributed to a shared, component-based design system

Experience working and prototyping with Figma

A passion for making the complex, simple, yet accessible

A strong understanding of UX best practices in responsive web applications

Acute visual awareness and sensibilities

Excellent communication skills (speaking, writing, presenting), and consider yourself a continuous learner

You have experience working with large and variable sets of media and metadata (books, videos, audio)

You're proficient with the latest Web Content Accessibility Guidelines (WCAG 2.1)

You have led a major portion of a qualitative user research project (from recruiting to reporting)

A link to your online portfolio or equivalent presentation of work samples (required)

O’Reilly’s mission is to change the world by sharing the knowledge of innovators. For over 40 years, we’ve inspired companies and individuals to do new things—and do things better—by providing them with the skills and understanding that’s necessary for success.

At the heart of our business is a unique network of experts and innovators who share their knowledge through us. O’Reilly Learning offers exclusive live training, interactive learning, a certification experience, books, videos, and more, making it easier for our customers to develop the expertise they need to get ahead. And our books have been heralded for decades as the definitive place to learn about the technologies that are shaping the future. Everything we do is to help professionals from a variety of fields learn best practices and discover emerging trends that will shape the future of the tech industry.

Our customers are hungry to build the innovations that propel the world forward. And we help them do just that.

At O’Reilly, we believe that true innovation depends on hearing from, and listening to, people with a variety of perspectives. We want our whole organization to recognize, include, and encourage people of all races, ethnicities, genders, ages, abilities, religions, sexual orientations, and professional roles.

