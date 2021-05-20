Job Details

Column Five is looking to hire a full time Art Director who knows how to effectively conceptualize, design, and present ideas to clients and project teams. Column Five is a creative agency that helps brands find and tell their best stories.

Our Art Directors help to refine and elevate the work of our Designers, who tackle a wide range of project types from content marketing campaigns to motion graphics. They work closely and collaboratively with Producers, Developers, and our Client Services team to tell the most compelling stories for our clients. This position reports to the Creative Director.

At Column Five, you’ll work with a vibrant team of people in a fast-paced environment built on collaboration, camaraderie, freedom, and flexibility. Each day you’ll find surprising challenges that stretch your skills and expand your creativity. As a distributed team, we value responsibility and autonomy, so we’ve designed our tools and processes to help you do your best work—the way you work best. Most importantly, you’ll get the chance to grow with talented people who make you feel loved, respected, and welcomed. If you’re ready to roll up your sleeves, we can make work a place of belonging and a source of fulfillment and joy—together. (Find out more about our core values.)

RESPONSIBILITIES & DUTIES

Provide ongoing design and art direction for a wide variety of projects including conceptual development, style exploration, internal feedback/critiques, mentorship of Designers, and ensuring the success of our projects.

Participate in a variety of stages throughout project development, including occasionally fully designing projects yourself from start to finish.

Lead client conversations on design thinking and execution.

Share active and thoughtful participation in project brainstorms; participate in pitches and ideation opportunities with Client Services.

REQUIREMENTS

Ability to synthesize complex, abstract, and disorganized information into compelling creative concepts or narratives with a strong understanding of visual storytelling.

High attention to detail and quality control.

Ability to oversee multiple projects in a fast-paced environment.

Advanced skills and experience in Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and InDesign; understanding of After Effects and UX/UI a plus.

Excellent communication skills; confidence presenting ideas to colleagues and clients.

Humility to listen, grow, and learn.

JOB PERKS

Competitive salary

Full health insurance

Parental leave

Trainings, education, and investment to support career growth

FSA plan (medical and dependent care)

Life insurance, long-term disability insurance

Remote-first company, work from anywhere mindset + autonomy

Generous 401(k) savings plan

A fun, engaged, and inclusive team

COMPENSATION

Compensation is dependent upon experience. We do not pay based on the location of the employee, rather based on the market rates in Orange County, CA.

LOCATION

We are a distributed- or remote-first company. This means that we are open to working with you if you live anywhere within the USA. We have our headquarters/ office in Orange County, CA if you like going into the office, you would be welcome!

HOW TO APPLY

Please apply with a current resume, and a cover letter that includes why you are the right person for Column Five.

No phone calls or recruiters, please.

Column Five is an Equal Opportunity Employer focused on creating a workplace of belonging. We encourage applicants from all walks of life and do not discriminate based upon race, religion, color, national origin, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, age, veteran status, disability, and other applicable legally protected characteristics.