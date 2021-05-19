Product Designer - Remote

Job Details

Hey, have you heard Orion is growing and your skills may fit our organization, even if you do not match this position 100%. We welcome creativity, passion and growth minded individuals to move the needle forward!

As part of a product-driven organization, you'll play a big part in a small team of Product Designers owning core developments of the product—from inception to post-launch reflection. You will champion the design of delightful experiences that make it as simple as possible for thousands of users to adopt, use, and benefit from the Orion platform—helping us achieve our mission of enabling fiduciary advisors operationalize their vision for success.

The Orion Product Design team is a tight-knit, collaborative group of designers who love combining research, data insights, and feedback into a user-centered design process. Aside from becoming a member of the Product Design Team, you'll be a part of a Product Squad, where you'll work alongside Product Managers, Product Owners, and Developers to deliver solutions based on a specific area of focus.

You will

Design and prototype multiple ideas quickly, sometimes with customers, to validate product directions.

Have a deep understanding of typography, color, grid, and composition in pixel-perfect production mocks and prototypes.

Collaborate with Product Managers, Product Owners, Developers, and other stakeholders to deliver compelling UX solutions.

Help lead projects across the entire product lifecycle and multiple product launches.

Perform research with users of the Orion platform, which can include clients, staff, and more.

Synthesize your research findings to develop user workflows, information architecture, and prototypes.

Be actively involved in defining the strategy of the Orion Platform, thinking in terms of design systems, not just screens.

Work with the design team on developing and stewarding the long-term UX strategy for our internal tools to make design a natural part in the way we build products with the developer teams.

Orion is growing quickly and putting emphasis in our product as we are #clientobsessed. Our growth goal is 8-40% market share in 5 years, so what does that mean for you....huge growth! Orion offers attractive healthcare benefits DAY 1, 401k, Family Paternity, Pawternity, Incredible Tuition Reimbursement plus much more! Let's talk on how you fit into our fun and quirky culture!



