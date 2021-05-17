Job Details

All roles with Chainlink Labs are remote, however, for this role, we have a strong preference for candidates in US time zones.

As a Junior Visual Designer, you will help us in producing high-quality online and offline design deliverables across all channels, and own assignments that will favor the sustainable growth of our Design system. Your contributions will add value to both the Design and Marketing teams, directly impacting the visual footprint of Chainlink, one of the most exciting and rapidly growing blockchain projects in the industry.

You will work directly with a seasoned team of Designers to strategize, design, and execute the necessary tasks through each stage of the design process, while also having access to external resources you need to enhance your creativity.

Your Impact

Follow the established guidelines and templates to create online and offline visuals that reach tens of thousands of people on a daily basis

Create quality design deliverables for ecosystem announcements to support the Marketing and Ecosystem teams

Assist the Design team with production work for online and offline initiatives, ranging from online event collaterals to swag packages

Be a trusted resource not just for the Design team, but also our cross-functional team of marketers

Coordinate the timely execution and approval of all assigned deliverables

Collaborate with the rest of the Design team to contribute to the entire creative process

Actively collaborate with the Design team to maintain and expand the team internal resources bank

Requirements

“Can-do” attitude to respond to challenges and a compelling interest in solving problems for colleagues

Have a learner mindset and eagerness to learn from fellow senior multidisciplinary designers with years of experience in the field

Have clean and strong aesthetics optimized around modern design standards for developer tools and technology products

Understanding of design principles and processes

Solid knowledge of Adobe Suite, especially Adobe Illustrator, and Photoshop

Ability to understand directions and communicate feedback clearly

Interest in the blockchain space and its power to change the world for the better

About Us

Chainlink is the industry standard oracle network for connecting smart contracts to the real world. With Chainlink, developers can build hybrid smart contracts that combine on-chain code with an extensive collection of secure off-chain services powered by Decentralized Oracle Networks. Managed by a global, decentralized community of hundreds of thousands of people, Chainlink is introducing a fairer model for contracts. Its network currently secures billions of dollars in value for smart contracts across the decentralized finance (DeFi), insurance, and gaming ecosystems, among others. The full vision of the Chainlink Network can be found in the Chainlink 2.0 whitepaper. Chainlink is trusted by hundreds of organizations—from global enterprises to projects at the forefront of the blockchain economy—to deliver definitive truth via secure, reliable data.

We are a fully distributed team and have the tools and benefits to support you in your remote work environment.

Chainlink Labs is an Equal Opportunity Employer.