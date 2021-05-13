Job Details

Darkhorse Analytics is looking for a Senior UX / UI Designer as we work with clients to turn data into beautiful, interactive, and engaging visuals.

What we do...

Darkhorse Analytics is a Canadian consulting firm specializing in predictive analytics and data visualization. Our visualization team is internationally recognized for building custom interactive visualizations with a focus on impact and clarity. We’ve analyzed hockey, public health, social mobility, housing, and open data, to name a few. We are actively seeking to grow the visualization community’s capabilities through our blog with articles and educational material.

What you will do...

We’re looking for a seasoned professional to lead all aspects of the design process as we work with clients to build world-class websites and data visualizations.

We want someone who is excited by the idea of bringing clarity to the complex and has the design chops to ensure ‘clear’ doesn’t translate to ‘boring’; someone who knows how to engage an audience and knows how to create website and dashboard experiences that are smooth and appealing. As a member of the team you will:

Work closely with developers and analysts to create stunning custom visualizations, dashboards and data experiences for our clients

Work with clients to understand requirements and develop use cases, user profiles, and visual narratives

Work with subject matter experts to explore data sets to discover new patterns and stories within the data

Lead the design process from ideation to polished design, using sketches, wireframes, UX scenarios, and mockups to bring your vision to life for clients and team members.

Participate and lead in the design and implementation of UI/UX interactions for data visualizations.

Provide visual consistency across different client platforms and act as the opinionated guidance for the visual design of our own organization

Keep up to date with the latest trends in data visualization and brainstorm and develop new ideas and methods for visualizing client data

Act as a senior mentor to junior employees as you polish, tweak and perfect the team’s work

Showcase your work at public and digital events and engage in the community to grow your and our reputation as leaders in the field

Learn from the talented people surrounding you and work hard to help them learn from your unique skill set

What we look for...

We’re looking for someone who is passionate about data visualization and user experience. You know what good looks like, and you will defend it with vigour. You genuinely enjoy problem-solving and finding patterns, and won’t rest until you’ve found the perfect solution. The perfect candidate should have some of these:

Have experience designing and developing data interfaces and dashboards that are both easy to use and engaging.

Have a portfolio of websites, designs, or software that express your passion for this field and display your ability to bring clarity to the complex

Have experience designing beautiful and engaging software

Have a strong opinion on what needs changing in a design and be able to explain how and why those changes will be effective

Have experience using your UX/UI skills to gather data and perfect digital experiences

Be able to point to one of your favourite visualizations/interfaces and explain what makes it so good

Have the skills in Sketch, Illustrator, Figma or an equivalent application to develop high-quality graphics

Be excited to find stories in the data and ideally have some basic familiarity with Excel, R, Tableau or Python

Be unafraid of code and maybe know how to do a little HTML and Javascript yourself

Be well-organized, able to communicate with clients, able to effectively manage development team members

Believe in our values

Working at Darkhorse…

Darkhorse is not like other companies. We eschew titles and power structures. Your career is not a ladder from designer, to senior designer, to lead designer, to chief creative officer. Instead, it is a path toward mastery. You will gain skill, confidence, reputation, and influence all the while having substantial autonomy. Your work will be viewed by millions, and your voice will be heard and respected by the wider visualization community. You will have an impact.

Darkhorse provides an environment that enables and recognizes success. Our competitive compensation package will include a salary commensurate with your skill and experience.