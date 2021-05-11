Senior Brand Designer

Job Details

Parliament is actively hiring a Brand Designer with 6+ years of experience who has a passion for brand design and can back it up with a very strong portfolio.

Teamwork

You will work with a strategist, a creative director, a writer, a project manager, and sometimes other designers to design visual identities, graphic systems, guidelines, campaigns, and brand executions. You will also support colleagues as needed.

Rhythm

You will work autonomously or collaboratively on several concurrent projects without skipping a beat, all the while self-starting, actively solving problems, and delivering beyond what is expected.

Communication

You will articulate your ideas and concepts internally and externally. Your ability to communicate, listen, and synthesize are critical parts of your role.

Responsibility

You will make judgment calls as necessary, knowing when to consult colleagues and management. You will also seek and value feedback, knowing it will make your work that much stronger.

Tools

You will use Slack, Dropbox, and Adobe products daily. You might also have the ability to write code, create motion graphics, and use tools like Figma.

Ideation

You will participate in internal and external conversations, brainstorms, and critiques, as well as present your work to colleagues and clients.

Working hours

You will be available during normal working hours and participate in scheduled or impromptu conversations, presentations, reviews, and critiques. You might live in PDX—you might not, but you will likely live in North America.

Benefits

You will get a salary, healthcare (medical/dental/vision), 401k match, and three weeks of annual paid time off. We also offer annual bonuses based on profitability.

Intensity

You will enjoy a casual, non-competitive work environment that prizes killer work and killer weekends, alongside colleagues who could get a job anywhere else but choose not to.