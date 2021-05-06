All Jobs
Remote UI/UX Designer

  • Important notes: We are not working with third parties at this time; any resumes from vendors will result in removal from our vendor list.
  • We are unable to provide sponsorship at this time. 
  • This position can be performed 100% remotely or out of one of our offices (CA, TX, CO) following Covid-19.


Verys is a multi-disciplined technology delivery firm that offers a strategic approach to building software through user-centered design, modern development architecture, business alignment all wrapped up in a structured agile environment. We build software to be proud of for clients like Blizzard, American Airlines, Kia, and Experian.

 

Right now, we’re looking to welcome a new UX / UI Designer to join our team remotely. In this role, you will work alongside the developers, clients, stakeholders and users to design elegant interfaces for state-of-the-art web and mobile applications for top local and global brands.



Skills & Requirements

  • You have at least 2 years of relevant professional experience under your belt.
  • Ability to work in Sketch is required. Other modern design tools such as Figma, Principle, Adobe XD are preferred.
  • You are passionate about refining your design craft, consistently keeping up with modern technology and researching design trends.
  • You use best practices and research to create and defend your ideas. You welcome feedback and thrive in an iterative environment.
  • You have a solid understanding of usability and interaction design.
  • You can translate problems and new concepts into intuitive and clean UI.
  • You can quickly and thoroughly create wireframes, mockups, user flows and are able to communicate them clearly to your product team.
  • You are knowledgeable of user centered design practices.
  • Ideally, you have thrived on teams using the Agile methodology.
  • Online portfolio of designs is required. Applications not meeting this requirement will not be considered.

 

We Offer

  • Competitive compensation based on your skills
  • Learning resources like Udemy, Saisoft, and internal meetups
  • An awesome culture with opportunities to meet like-minded people; whether you’re into gaming, reading, hiking, or craft food and drink, there’s a club for that.
  • Philanthropic events to get involved in the community
  • Competitive medical, dental, and vision coverage
  • Flexible hours and paid time off
  • 401K matching

 

We are excited to review your application!

Verys
