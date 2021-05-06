Remote UI/UX Designer
- Important notes: We are not working with third parties at this time; any resumes from vendors will result in removal from our vendor list.
- We are unable to provide sponsorship at this time.
- This position can be performed 100% remotely or out of one of our offices (CA, TX, CO) following Covid-19.
Verys is a multi-disciplined technology delivery firm that offers a strategic approach to building software through user-centered design, modern development architecture, business alignment all wrapped up in a structured agile environment. We build software to be proud of for clients like Blizzard, American Airlines, Kia, and Experian.
Right now, we’re looking to welcome a new UX / UI Designer to join our team remotely. In this role, you will work alongside the developers, clients, stakeholders and users to design elegant interfaces for state-of-the-art web and mobile applications for top local and global brands.
Skills & Requirements
- You have at least 2 years of relevant professional experience under your belt.
- Ability to work in Sketch is required. Other modern design tools such as Figma, Principle, Adobe XD are preferred.
- You are passionate about refining your design craft, consistently keeping up with modern technology and researching design trends.
- You use best practices and research to create and defend your ideas. You welcome feedback and thrive in an iterative environment.
- You have a solid understanding of usability and interaction design.
- You can translate problems and new concepts into intuitive and clean UI.
- You can quickly and thoroughly create wireframes, mockups, user flows and are able to communicate them clearly to your product team.
- You are knowledgeable of user centered design practices.
- Ideally, you have thrived on teams using the Agile methodology.
- Online portfolio of designs is required. Applications not meeting this requirement will not be considered.
We Offer
- Competitive compensation based on your skills
- Learning resources like Udemy, Saisoft, and internal meetups
- An awesome culture with opportunities to meet like-minded people; whether you’re into gaming, reading, hiking, or craft food and drink, there’s a club for that.
- Philanthropic events to get involved in the community
- Competitive medical, dental, and vision coverage
- Flexible hours and paid time off
- 401K matching
We are excited to review your application!