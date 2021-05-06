Remote UI/UX Designer

Job Details

This position can be performed 100% remotely or out of one of our offices (CA, TX, CO) following Covid-19.





Verys is a multi-disciplined technology delivery firm that offers a strategic approach to building software through user-centered design, modern development architecture, business alignment all wrapped up in a structured agile environment. We build software to be proud of for clients like Blizzard, American Airlines, Kia, and Experian.

Right now, we’re looking to welcome a new UX / UI Designer to join our team remotely. In this role, you will work alongside the developers, clients, stakeholders and users to design elegant interfaces for state-of-the-art web and mobile applications for top local and global brands.









Skills & Requirements

You have at least 2 years of relevant professional experience under your belt.

Ability to work in Sketch is required. Other modern design tools such as Figma, Principle, Adobe XD are preferred.

You are passionate about refining your design craft, consistently keeping up with modern technology and researching design trends.

You use best practices and research to create and defend your ideas. You welcome feedback and thrive in an iterative environment.

You have a solid understanding of usability and interaction design.

You can translate problems and new concepts into intuitive and clean UI.

You can quickly and thoroughly create wireframes, mockups, user flows and are able to communicate them clearly to your product team.

You are knowledgeable of user centered design practices.

Ideally, you have thrived on teams using the Agile methodology.

Online portfolio of designs is required. Applications not meeting this requirement will not be considered.

We Offer

Competitive compensation based on your skills

Learning resources like Udemy, Saisoft, and internal meetups

An awesome culture with opportunities to meet like-minded people; whether you’re into gaming, reading, hiking, or craft food and drink, there’s a club for that.

Philanthropic events to get involved in the community

Competitive medical, dental, and vision coverage

Flexible hours and paid time off

401K matching

