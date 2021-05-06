Job Details

At La Salle, we're on a mission to help all children become great at maths. Our CLASSROOM product is widely used by schools in the UK and overseas and we have a great reputation.

We're now creating two brand new additions to our product suite, TUTOR and TRAIN.

Together, the three products make up Complete Maths.





We’re looking for an experienced UX/product designer to take on end-to-end design of the ‘Complete Maths’ web and mobile product suite experience.

You will be responsible for translating business objectives into product concepts by iterating and optimising UI designs while maintaining a consistent and user-friendly experience across our apps on both mobile and web platforms.

Continuous learning and applying new and emerging design methodologies make this an exciting opportunity for you to expand and deepen your skills on the job.

You should have a passion for finding solutions that allow customers to intuitively use our products. The ideal candidate will be skilled at each stage of the design process while remaining focused on the needs of the customer.

You will report directly to the CTO and work closely with cross-functional team members in the technology and product teams of 10 people operating in weekly sprints with daily stand-ups.

Who we are looking for:

3+ years of proven experience in all phases of the design process: user research, wireframing, prototyping, visual design, interaction design, and usability testing

3+ years of proven experience of working in a cross-functional team of developers, product managers and testers,

Experience in complex UX/UI design and end-to-end processes in B2B SaaS and/or B2C projects

Efficient use of Figma prototyping tools and design libraries

Excellent English communication and presentation skills with an open, can-do mindset

Candidate must possess at least a Bachelor Degree in Design, Information Technology or a related field

Your responsibilities will include:

Iterating and optimising UI designs quickly while maintaining a consistent and user-friendly experience across mobile and desktop platforms

Zooming out to product concepts and zooming in to design details while wireframing, prototyping, and reusing components from a design library

Communicating and storytelling to present your work and articulate design rationale for efficient design implementation

Working closely with colleagues across teams (product, technology and commercial) to understand user research and turn limited information into problem-solving decisions in the B2B and B2C space

Facilitating brainstorming and design sessions to collaborate cross-functionally from design concepts to UI

Tracking the usage and verifying the impact of your design in the hands of users

Benefits and Perks:

Competitive salary package

Your choice of fully remote work or office based in London

Flexible working hours

Regular team meetups

Personal development budget

Annual device reimbursement budget

Our tools:

UI/UX designs, wireframes and prototypes in Figma

Miro for whiteboarding and design research

Monday.com for ticket & sprint management

Atlassian Confluence for written specifications and documentation

Slack for any kind of team communication

If you are up for helping us help millions of children around the world have the best possible educational experience, we'd love to hear from you. Please get in touch!