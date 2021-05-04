Job Details

What We Build

We believe that the way most teams capture their knowledge today is broken. Knowledge belongs where the action happens – not in documents hidden in a virtual filing cabinet.

Process Street is where teams bring their operational knowledge to life using rich, automated playbooks. Often described as checklists with superpowers, our platform enables you to build, run, and gather insights for all your team's recurring workflows.

About Us

Global across 10 countries and 100% remote for over five years now, we were founded on a strong belief in the work-life benefits of a healthy, collaborative remote culture. We value flexibility because many of us are parents, travelers, or just creatives who aren't inspired by the 9-to-5.

And we're backed by amazing investors like Accel, Salesforce, and Atlassian.

About You

You want agency. We practice Basecamp's Shape Up process, and run 6-week cycles and 2-week cooldowns. For the 6-week cycles, PMs provide a problem statement and some guidelines – no tickets, no detailed specs, no hi-fidelity solutions, and no estimates. Designers and engineers are trusted to craft the best solution possible in the cycle using user research, data, experience, and grit. During the 2-week cooldowns, you have the autonomy to work on what's important to you. If a lot of responsibility, freedom, and ambiguity sounds refreshing, this role is for you.

You're well-versed in design thinking, design systems, and modern design software. You've led design sprints. You enjoy using tools like Figma, Miro, and Storybook to collaborate with your peers in real-time. And you're excited to maintain and contribute to a design system.

You have five or more years of experience in product design. While the job posting notes the role as a Lead Product Designer, we will hire in a range of levels for this position. So if the role excites you, and you have five years of experience, but don't have a "Lead" title, you should apply.

Our Hiring Process

No all-day interview marathons. We use Calendly links to let you schedule interviews at the most convenient times for you.

Our Benefits

Fully remote team – No offices, no commute, forever.

– We know human connections are what make teams strong. We regularly do coffee chats, game-playing, story-telling, house tours (only if you're comfortable), and more to build connections. Generous health insurance for US employees and their families

Diverse Teams Build Better Products

We strongly believe that diversity contributes to a broader collective perspective that will consistently lead to a better company and better products. We are working hard to increase the diversity of our team wherever we can and we actively encourage everyone to consider becoming a part of it.

Process Street does not discriminate in employment matters on the basis of race, color, religion, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, military service eligibility, veteran status, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, or any other protected class. We support workplace diversity.