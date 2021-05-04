Job Details

Company Overview

Catalyst is the world’s most intuitive Customer Success Platform (CSP), and was built by an experienced group of industry leaders. Our software integrates with the tools that CS teams are already using to provide one centralized view of customer data. Customer Success Managers can subsequently take the right actions to prevent churn, increase product adoption, and align the entire organization on a unified workflow to manage customers throughout their journey. Catalyst helps organizations turn Customer Success into a company-wide mission.

Position Overview

We are looking for a Brand Designer to join Catalyst’s fast-growing marketing team. You will own and maintain the visual brand of Catalyst and how it exists for prospects, customers, and employees. Your work will directly impact the success of our marketing campaigns and help us stand out in the crowded SaaS marketplace. This role reports to the Head of Marketing and is a great opportunity for someone looking to accelerate their career at a fast-growing enterprise software startup.

What You’ll Do

Own the visual identity of Catalyst across all channels and platforms

Define and evolve our visual brand identity through web design, illustrations, icons, colors, typography, animations, etc.

Create designs that communicate our brand values and mission across multiple channels and platforms

Collaborate with other marketing team members to maintain and optimize content development process

Own and continuously improve design assets across social media, digital ads, landing pages, ebooks/whitepapers, email templates, slide decks, and general web design

Collaborate with product design team to ensure consistency between product and external brand and maintain a cohesive brand

Identify opportunities to templatize and scale design operations to reduce other team members’ reliance on design

Work with various Catalyst teams (Marketing, Sales, People, etc.) to conceptualize and design swag for prospects, customers, and employees

Pitch new ideas with the aim of always taking our brand to the next level

What You’ll Need

4+ years of experience within a creative agency or in-house (experience with B2B or SaaS brands is a strong plus)

A broad portfolio that demonstrates core skills in identity, web design, typography, editorial, layout, and art direction;

Experience collaborating with multiple stakeholders to achieve desired designs

Experience building webpages in Webflow (preferred)

A sharp eye for detail

A self-starter mindset, able to work independently on multiple projects at the same time

Adaptability and comfort with a fast-paced environment

Why You’ll Love Working Here!

Highly competitive compensation package, including equity - everyone has a stake in our growth

Comprehensive benefits, including up to 100% paid medical, dental, & vision insurance coverage for you & your loved ones

Open vacation policy, encouraging you to take the time you need - we trust you to strike the right work/life balance

Annual education stipend, to ensure that you're continuously expanding your skill set

Monthly wellness stipend, to ensure that you’re taking care of both your physical & mental health

Monthly remote team-building events, including game nights, trivia, cooking/mixology classes, and more!

Catalyst is an equal opportunity employer, meaning that we do not discriminate based upon race, religion, national origin, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, or any other protected class. We believe that diversity is more than just good intentions, and we are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all employees.