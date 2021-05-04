Job Details

About the Role:

LeagueApps is seeking a Senior Product Designer to join our expanding product team. As part of LeagueApps, you’ll be designing a wide range of customer experiences , from our youth sports management platform to discovering and designing new products around player engagement and communication. You will work alongside the current product designer across multiple multi-functional teams organized around specific initiatives. You’ll be joining a company shifting into a growth-stage product-focused organization.

The ideal candidate will have a passion for designing great products using design principles and techniques. The candidate will have both B2B and B2C experience and exceptional UX and UI design skills.

At LeagueApps, you’ll

Develop a strong understanding of the product, internal platform challenges, customer challenges, and behaviors not only from our existing B2B perspective, but also from an emerging B2B2C perspective.

Work within and extend the design language throughout our existing products and into new products you help invision.

Design mockups and prototypes (alone or with developers resources) for research purposes and to test product hypotheses.

Conduct concept and usability testing throughout the design lifecycle.

Collaborate with product managers to help determine the shape and future strategy of the product.

Advocate for design while supporting team members in their goals.

Create wire-frames and high-fidelity UX/UI designs.

About You:

We’re looking for a strong designer adept at problem-solving, ideation, and delivery

5+ years of professional experience with end-to-end product design

A strong portfolio showcasing examples of human-centered designs, with clear indication of your specific contributions

Experience designing and conducting usability tests

An understanding of how to collaborate closely with product and engineering teams, understanding how to design iteratively with a long term vision in mind

Experience working with and extending design systems.

Experience designing cross-surfaces (Desktop, Responsive, iOS, Android, Emails).

Strong visual and interaction design skills.

Solid understanding of information architecture.

Experience working cross-functionally with different groups across B2B and B2C initiatives, coordinating efforts to deliver product that achieves business and individual group goals.

Ability to collect and interpret both qualitative and quantitative feedback from partners, end users, and internal stakeholders.

Abreast of the latest design trends and technologies.

Ability to effectively communicate design concepts to a wide range of audiences.

Comfortable with ambiguity

Enthusiastic about an interactive design process

Strong work ethic, sense of accountability, autonomy, and self-management

Adept with Figma is ideal

About LeagueApps:

Born and bred in New York City, LeagueApps is the operating system and community for youth and local sports leaders—providing them with the technology and professional network they need to succeed. A fast-growing, venture-backed company, we power thousands of clubs, tournaments, leagues, camps, and facilities with a platform that reaches more than 10 million participants nationwide.

We’re committed to our mission—creating amazing sports experiences for all. Through our FundPlay program, we donate a percentage of every dollar spent on our platform back to the communities and families that need it. Our goal is to impact 500,000 underserved athletes by 2022. Beyond FundPlay, we advocate for accessibility and equity through PLAYS, a movement we helped launch and lead to mobilize the industry in spring 2020, and by creating awareness around the systemic issues that keep kids on the bench. (You can listen to our President discussing this during a recent event with Axios as part of their Hard Truths Deep Dives content series.)

Last year, we were ranked on Deloitte’s Fast 500, were recognized by Hashtag Sports for our industry leadership in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and named a “Best Employer in Sport” by Front Office Sports and BuiltIn NYC. We’re looking for team members who want to be part of building the greatest local sports company in the world.

Perks!

Equity Grants

Health Benefits -Medical, Dental, and Vision Health coverage

Payments for your sports leagues

Computer, Cell Phone, and Gym subsidies

Culture and work environment that emphasizes teamwork, passion, learning, and fun

Social impact opportunities through our FundPlay initiative that includes events, volunteering, and grant-making

LeagueApps is an equal-opportunity employer. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ancestry, religion, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital or family status, disability, gender identity or expression, veteran status, or any other legally protected status.

