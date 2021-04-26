All Jobs
UX / UI Designer (Remote)

About the role

At Welcome Pickups We are looking for a talented Designer to lead all our online (web, app) design efforts. With your designs, you will help thousands of people across the world have a better travel experience and shape memories of a lifetime. You have a great opportunity to join a fast-growing company, in a highly collaborative design-driven environment.

What you will do:

  • Work on designing components on all of our three apps (traveler, driver, partner) from conception to final hand-off to engineering
  • Work closely with the engineering team to assure that the end result matches the initial conception
  • Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas to engineering, product, and management
  • Continue expanding our existing design system.

Requirements

About you

You take pride in designing simple, human-centered experiences that appeal to a broad audience. You have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior user interface design skills and you are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional designs.

We are looking for:

  • Demonstrable design skills with a strong portfolio in Dribbble or Behance
  • Proven experience leading the design efforts from conception to execution for other projects or companies
  • Excellent visual design skills which match our brand guidelines and aesthetics
  • Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Illustrator or other visual design and wireframing tools
  • Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps
  • Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
  • Excellent communication and organizational skills
  • Work well as a team in a fast-paced environment

Benefits

What we offer

  • Competitive salary
  • Flexible work schedule - 15 hours / week minimum
  • The tools you need to successfully perform your daily tasks


