UX / UI Designer (Remote)

Job Details

About the role

At Welcome Pickups We are looking for a talented Designer to lead all our online (web, app) design efforts. With your designs, you will help thousands of people across the world have a better travel experience and shape memories of a lifetime. You have a great opportunity to join a fast-growing company, in a highly collaborative design-driven environment.

What you will do:

Work on designing components on all of our three apps (traveler, driver, partner) from conception to final hand-off to engineering

Work closely with the engineering team to assure that the end result matches the initial conception

Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas to engineering, product, and management

Continue expanding our existing design system.

Requirements

About you

You take pride in designing simple, human-centered experiences that appeal to a broad audience. You have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior user interface design skills and you are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional designs.

We are looking for:

Demonstrable design skills with a strong portfolio in Dribbble or Behance

Proven experience leading the design efforts from conception to execution for other projects or companies

Excellent visual design skills which match our brand guidelines and aesthetics

Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Illustrator or other visual design and wireframing tools

Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Work well as a team in a fast-paced environment

Benefits

What we offer

Competitive salary

Flexible work schedule - 15 hours / week minimum

The tools you need to successfully perform your daily tasks



