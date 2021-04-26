UX / UI Designer (Remote)
About the role
At Welcome Pickups We are looking for a talented Designer to lead all our online (web, app) design efforts. With your designs, you will help thousands of people across the world have a better travel experience and shape memories of a lifetime. You have a great opportunity to join a fast-growing company, in a highly collaborative design-driven environment.
What you will do:
- Work on designing components on all of our three apps (traveler, driver, partner) from conception to final hand-off to engineering
- Work closely with the engineering team to assure that the end result matches the initial conception
- Create wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows and site maps to effectively communicate interaction and design ideas to engineering, product, and management
- Continue expanding our existing design system.
Requirements
About you
You take pride in designing simple, human-centered experiences that appeal to a broad audience. You have an eye for clean and artful design, possess superior user interface design skills and you are able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional designs.
We are looking for:
- Demonstrable design skills with a strong portfolio in Dribbble or Behance
- Proven experience leading the design efforts from conception to execution for other projects or companies
- Excellent visual design skills which match our brand guidelines and aesthetics
- Proficiency in Sketch, Figma, Illustrator or other visual design and wireframing tools
- Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, user flows, process flows, and site maps
- Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Work well as a team in a fast-paced environment
Benefits
What we offer
- Competitive salary
- Flexible work schedule - 15 hours / week minimum
- The tools you need to successfully perform your daily tasks