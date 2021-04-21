Job Details

We're hiring an Associate Creative Director.

Grow is a digital experience agency and a 2020 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year. We make industry-leading digital experiences, platforms, and campaigns for some of the world’s most beloved brands. Our clients know us as a committed partner who delivers every time. Our team knows it’s possible because of the incredible culture we’ve built.

The Associate Creative Director is responsible for developing original creative design concepts and approaches, overseeing multiple projects through execution, and directing a team of designers under them. The Associate Creative Director will also contribute to the development of digital and marketing strategies, drive the collaborative efforts of the project’s creative, user experience and technology teams, and inspire teammates on all levels to exceed expectations. The Associate Creative Director is also responsible for managing the client relationship for all things related to creative.

Primary responsibilities:

Develop and deliver thought leadership and creative solutions that strengthen clients’ market distinction and leadership position

Articulate and defend conceptual and directional choices

Promote continual creative improvement and actively contribute to a culture of innovation, excellence and accountability

Conceive and create experience-oriented design solutions that fulfill strategic business objectives

Grow new business and develop solid client relationships

Inspire and motivate creative teams and serve as overall creative lead

Direct all phases of creative work from concept through production

Cultivate creative online strategies

Mentor and lead junior creative staff through critique of their work to maintain consistent creative quality and award winning work

Help the Group Creative Director manage the creative staff and review staff members’ performance

Develop and direct creative work of the highest caliber with their team

Participate in new business development efforts, leading creative teams

Benefits

You’ll start with a full month of paid vacation and holiday leave, including two weeks in which the company pauses operations—one in midsummer, and one during the holidays. A wealth of additional company benefits include health, dental, matching 401k, disability, paid training, and more. In addition, we promise you’ll have everything you need to be productive, comfortable and happy in the workplace.

Location

This is a full-time position at our office in downtown Norfolk, Virginia. Grow offers paid relocation and temporary housing for selected candidates.

Grow is located in downtown Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA – an amazing coastal city that blends the beach lifestyle with a richly evolving culture. As part of a community of like-minded people, we spend our time creating great work and building the culture around us. We regularly put our creative and technology talents toward building the city in which we want to live and work.

Yes, you’ll work for amazing clients and projects in an inspiring environment. But best of all, you’ll find yourself among a close-knit group of just over 50 incredibly talented and motivated colleagues who inspire each other every day. Our team of technologists, creatives, strategists, and producers all work together under one roof to help some of the world’s most beloved brands connect with audiences in new and unexpected ways.

To see our work, visit www.thisisgrow.com/work.