Job Details

Elastic is a search company built on a free and open heritage. Anyone can use Elastic products and solutions to get started quickly and frictionlessly. Elastic offers three solutions for enterprise search, observability, and security, built on one technology stack that can be deployed anywhere. From finding documents to monitoring infrastructure to hunting for threats, Elastic makes data usable in real time and at scale. Thousands of organizations worldwide, including Cisco, eBay, Goldman Sachs, Microsoft, The Mayo Clinic, NASA, The New York Times, Wikipedia, and Verizon, use Elastic to power mission-critical systems. Founded in 2012, Elastic is a distributed company with Elasticians around the globe and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol ESTC. Learn more at elastic.co.

We are looking for a talented senior visual designer with agency or in-house design team experience. You have crafted imaginative advertising campaigns, defined design systems, and collaborated with talented content owners. Come join our distributed team of creatives and help us build a fun, quirky, and memorable brand.

What You Will Be Doing:

Work with the Web and UX team to consistently improve branding applied to our marketing site. Proactively looking for visual solutions that fit within or evolve our design system.

Evolve our design system - From icons, typography, and color palette to illustration and photography, you will know how the pieces come together and why. Enforce design standards, curate asset libraries, and enforce brand integrity.

Leading projects and mentoring designers

Support internal partners - through clear guidelines, assets, and creative problem-solving.

This can include both internal and external initiatives like events, product launches, training, and company culture.

What You Will Bring:

8+ years of working as part of design teams at creative agencies or in-house This is not an entry-level or associate role.

You have strong illustrative skills. Concept sketches are a must when working with our content team and copywriters. Icons? No problem, you’ve been there and done that.

Strong portfolio with examples of design systems, web asset creation, and helping to develop rules and guidelines.

Excellent interpersonal skills, including the ability to communicate effectively in small and large groups and defend your design decisions.

Prior experience working in the technology industry. You enjoy learning about new technologies and are able to collaborate with Product Marketers as well as Product Managers and Engineers.

Understand business goals, product roadmaps, and user insights to translate into clear design priorities for yourself.

You have mastered all the usual Adobe tools, such as Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign, and Figma or Sketch.

Stay current with the latest design and technology trends across the web, desktop, and mobile platforms, and adopt modern techniques as appropriate.

Ability to uphold responsiveness and collaboration in a remote environment. You are an organized self-starter with strong communication skills. Being part of a distributed team requires proactive communication and sometimes even oversharing.

Bonus:

Experience with animation/video production process. Working with writers to develop storyboards.

What’s your superpower?

Different people approach problems differently. We need that. Elastic is committed to diversity as well as inclusion. We are an equal opportunity employer and committed to the principles of affirmative action. Qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender perception or identity, national origin, age, marital status, protected veteran status, or disability status, or any other basis protected by federal, state or local law, ordinance or regulation. If you require any reasonable accessibility support, please email candidate_accessibility@elastic.co.

Please see here for our Privacy Statement.

Additional Information - We Take Care of Our People

As a distributed company, diversity drives our identity. Whether you’re looking to launch a new career or grow an existing one, Elastic is the type of company where you can balance great work with great life. Your age is only a number. It doesn’t matter if you’re just out of college or your children are; we need you for what you can do.

We strive to have parity of benefits across regions and while regulations differ from place to place, we believe taking care of our people is the right thing to do.

Competitive pay based on the work you do here and not your previous salary

Health coverage for you and your family in many locations

Ability to craft your calendar with flexible locations and schedules for many roles

Generous number of vacation days each year

Double your charitable giving - We match up to $1500 (or local currency equivalent)

Up to 40 hours each year to use toward volunteer projects you love

Embracing parenthood with minimum of 16 weeks of parental leave

