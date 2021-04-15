Senior Product Designer (Interactive)
About us
As designers, we are responsible for re-inventing the world we live in. PHOENIX is a design and innovation studio creating smart and substantial brand experiences that make eminent business sense and which touch people – today, for tomorrow. Since 1987, products, interactions, and digital ecosystems have been created based on the fundamental values of Logic, Morals, and Magic. More than 850 design awards (1st place – iF World Design Index, Design Studios) confirm the quality and continuity of the worldwide work, i. a. the award of honour "Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2018". Today, the team comprising 80 international experts at the Stuttgart, Munich, and Shanghai locations – together with its partners – are creating a joint vision of Smart Living.
Your tasks
- As Senior Product Designer, you will be tasked with creating innovative product- and service-experiences across a broad range of industries and to push the boundaries in creating positive impacts on both new and traditional life-product categories
- As part of a nimble, interdisciplinary team, you will be responsible for leading international projects and collaborating with new and existing clients, such as Audi, Deli, Haier, Hansgrohe, Huawei, Hisense, LG, Midea, Stiebel Eltron, and Xiaomi
- You as the ideal candidate will make use of your considerable expertise in UI/UX craft and methodology, as well engage in applying interactive design principles to both physical and digital product solutions from concept to delivery
- During projects, you will engage in a diverse mix of product design exercises – from leading ideation sessions and external workshops, facilitating high level discussions with clients, and managing projects both large and small scale
- In order to keep focus on the needs of people you have the ability to transform user research into actionable user insights and you are not afraid to test solutions in order to evaluate your ideas
- You are also keen on articulating, communicating and defending UX concepts and strategies in form of wireframes, flows, prototypes, models, and defined visual directions based on your versatile knowledge of design methodology and best practices
- You are comfortable with ambiguous project briefs and broad stakeholder goals and can translate them into a defined project scope and roadmap
Your expertise
- At least 5 years of professional experience, preferably in an international design-studio, agency, consultancy, or a prominent in-house design setting
- Demonstrated UI/UX mastery. High proficiency of top-level design tools (Figma, Sketch) and interaction design tools (Principle, Framer, Protopie)
- Continuously keeping up to date with the latest and greatest of app, mini program, and H5 trends, as well as design tools and consumer technology trends
- Help promote an inspiring environment for the team
- Very good verbal and written communication skills in English
- Chinese and/or German skills would be beneficial
- Self-directed, yet highly-cooperative and flexible workstyle within the team
- Reflected, but outspoken and courageous character with high emotional intelligence
- Experience in working in agile project environments
- Animation, physical prototyping, 3D, or front-end development skills are also huge plus
Our offer
- A fun and passionate team that places high importance not only on professional skills, but also on great personalities, as well as an honest and friendly way of being and working together
- A friendly, family-like work-environment, flextime workdays, home-office support and low levels of hierarchy
- An onboarding program which will prepare you well for your new role and introduction to your new team
- Opportunity to receive on- and off-the-job training, as well as travel to events, trade-shows, conferences, and exhibitions
- Opportunity to work on a diverse range of projects with a diverse range of professionals – from researchers and technologists to industrial designers and model-makers
- Opportunity to work in our other Phoenix Design locations (Stuttgart, Munich) for on-site project support
- Regular team-events – planned and spontaneous: from annual all-hands trips and X-mas parties, to ad-hoc Karaoke, good vibes, and of course the Oktoberfest