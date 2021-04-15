Senior Product Designer (Interactive)

Job Details

About us

As designers, we are responsible for re-inventing the world we live in. PHOENIX is a design and innovation studio creating smart and substantial brand experiences that make eminent business sense and which touch people – today, for tomorrow. Since 1987, products, interactions, and digital ecosystems have been created based on the fundamental values of Logic, Morals, and Magic. More than 850 design awards (1st place – iF World Design Index, Design Studios) confirm the quality and continuity of the worldwide work, i. a. the award of honour "Red Dot: Design Team of the Year 2018". Today, the team comprising 80 international experts at the Stuttgart, Munich, and Shanghai locations – together with its partners – are creating a joint vision of Smart Living.

Your tasks

As Senior Product Designer, you will be tasked with creating innovative product- and service-experiences across a broad range of industries and to push the boundaries in creating positive impacts on both new and traditional life-product categories

As part of a nimble, interdisciplinary team, you will be responsible for leading international projects and collaborating with new and existing clients, such as Audi, Deli, Haier, Hansgrohe, Huawei, Hisense, LG, Midea, Stiebel Eltron, and Xiaomi

You as the ideal candidate will make use of your considerable expertise in UI/UX craft and methodology, as well engage in applying interactive design principles to both physical and digital product solutions from concept to delivery

During projects, you will engage in a diverse mix of product design exercises – from leading ideation sessions and external workshops, facilitating high level discussions with clients, and managing projects both large and small scale

In order to keep focus on the needs of people you have the ability to transform user research into actionable user insights and you are not afraid to test solutions in order to evaluate your ideas

You are also keen on articulating, communicating and defending UX concepts and strategies in form of wireframes, flows, prototypes, models, and defined visual directions based on your versatile knowledge of design methodology and best practices

You are comfortable with ambiguous project briefs and broad stakeholder goals and can translate them into a defined project scope and roadmap

Your expertise

At least 5 years of professional experience, preferably in an international design-studio, agency, consultancy, or a prominent in-house design setting

Demonstrated UI/UX mastery. High proficiency of top-level design tools (Figma, Sketch) and interaction design tools (Principle, Framer, Protopie)

Continuously keeping up to date with the latest and greatest of app, mini program, and H5 trends, as well as design tools and consumer technology trends

Help promote an inspiring environment for the team

Very good verbal and written communication skills in English

Chinese and/or German skills would be beneficial

Self-directed, yet highly-cooperative and flexible workstyle within the team

Reflected, but outspoken and courageous character with high emotional intelligence

Experience in working in agile project environments

Animation, physical prototyping, 3D, or front-end development skills are also huge plus

Our offer