Job Details

The Role

As an Associate Art Director on Dead By Daylight Mobile, you will have the responsibility to understand and share the artistic vision of the project. While the Art Director takes care of the global artistic direction, shows leadership and manages the production teams. Working in close collaboration with our creative stakeholders, the designers, the programmers and our external partners, the Associate Art Director will have to ensure the respect of a high-quality artistic vision.

In this role you will :

Respect visual and artistic standards and ensure that the material produced is consistent;

Understand the artistic bibles of each project and share them to the team;

Design attractive visuals inspired by new IP or existing properties;

Leading some interdepartmental artistic discussions;

Actively participate in the definition, maintenance and development of the artistic vision;

Guide and supervise the team according to the dynamics established by the Art Director;

Stay informed of best practices and communicate them to the team and discover the most effective competitive ideas;

Approve visual elements and define quality standards, content structure and optimization according to the dynamics of the Artistic Director;

Participate in the creation of visual elements;

Offer artistic support to game designers in the realization of their ideas;

Maintain demographic and psychographic consumer awareness and take into account the latest market trends;

Give feedback and guide external partners in maintaining a cohesive vision and brand.

What we're looking for :

At least five years of experience as a Principal Artist;

Have delivered at least two titles of high quality and varied styles;

Experience in customer management and ability to adapt to original or existing intellectual property, internal or external in a video game context;

Recognized competence in conceptual and global thinking on various projects and brands;

Experienced and eager to work in a wide range of artistic styles: realistic, cartoon or stylized;

Mastery of Photoshop and Maya;

Experience working with the Unreal or Unity game engine;

Good understanding of the different artistic phases;

Excellent innovation skills and excellent understanding of the creative process;

Excellent communication skills and ability to visualize and communicate ideas;

Excellent understanding of basic artistic principles, and be a born designer;

Ability to present visual direction to the development team;

Excellent communication skills in both English and French, both written and oral;

Ability to create marketing resources and oversee production;

Ability to prioritize tasks and assign tasks according to this order;

Excellent teamwork skills and ability to influence;

Autonomous, resourceful and organized;

Must be a video game player.

Joining Behaviour means being part of a company that believes in equity and diversity. We base all employment decisions on merit, qualifications, and competence. We will never discriminate on the grounds of national or ethnic origin, health, religion, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression or disability. The masculine is used without any discrimination and for the sole purpose of lightening the text.