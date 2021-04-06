Search UI Engineer

Job Details

This is a rare opportunity to join our team at the beginning of a new mission, as we look to redefine how people find and buy homes on a national and eventually international scale. We are rethinking today's generic home search experience and creating a set of next-generation tools that will help millions of people around the world find and buy their next home. To achieve these ambitious goals, we'll be keeping things simple and transparent in the product design, code, and team. We believe that simple can be hard, but simple is worth the effort.





It's important to us that work is as enjoyable and drama-free as possible. Not every day will be sunshine and rainbows, but we've got each other's backs, and come together to help each other when we're unsure, stuck, or facing adversity. We like making well-reasoned decisions and making them quickly. We don't particularly like too many meetings, but we love working together to figure things out. We're laid back with each other, don't take ourselves too seriously, and laugh (probably more than we should), but we ship awesome, well-documented, and tested code, often.





Our team is made up of experienced, talented people who see opportunities where others may not. We understand that innovation comes from experience, experimentation, iteration, taking smart risks, and rejecting the idea that the status quo is the only or best way to solve a problem. You'll be challenged by big ideas, and have the opportunity to influence a product that truly impacts one of the biggest decisions in people's lives in very real ways.





We are picky about our code. We want our codebase to be readable, maintainable, performant, reliable, and well-tested. We encourage use of language features to make code more readable, not overly clever. We aggressively, but nicely, code-review each other. We learn from each other, and push each other to get better.





We believe that delivering value outweighs how many hours you work or where you work. In our eyes, the best performance and outcomes come from focusing on our personal and team growth and development. We provide a flexible work schedule, generous vacation, a relaxed work environment, and opportunities for professional growth and development. You'll never be asked to come into an office.

Amazing work/life balance - sane & flexible work schedule, generous vacation.

Work on interesting technical and product challenges in an environment that encourages creativity, fun, and the use of new tools to deliver the best results.

Have the creative freedom for learning, experimenting, and responsible risk-taking in a startup-like environment.

Work closely with a small, talented team with a proven track record.

Be a central part of a product team that iterates constantly and ships regularly.

Contribute to a developer culture that attracts and retains the absolute best engineers through a motivating and rewarding environment.

Work on public-facing consumer and b2b products that millions of people use.

Spend your day engineering software instead of wasting time in needless meetings.

Great benefits like Health Insurance and flexible vacation scheduling.

100% Remote opportunity. We do not have an office.

About You

You are motivated by working on hard and challenging problems rather than showing up just to check boxes.

You are driven by building a world class product and better user experience.

You are passionate about teamwork and delivering products.

You relish the opportunity to work with a product team, engineers, customer success and customers to ensure a surprisingly awesome customer experience.

You ask a lot of questions and love spirited yet professional debate, knowing it improves outcomes. You are comfortable navigating uncharted waters within the company.

You are motivated by creating your own path to delivering value and taking full advantage of personal empowerment.

You understand how to balance scope of work with execution, and believe that continuous improvement is a way of life.

Responsibilities

Deliver awesome, fun, engaging, and reliable solutions.

Collaborate with the back-end team to provide accurate estimations, timelines, costs, and risks associated with development.

Create clear, concise deliverables that communicate your plans and allow the team to successfully execute ideas.

Actively participate in code reviews, stand-ups, meetings, and design sessions.

Participate in vendor selection, research, 1 on 1’s and discussion to help you and the team with professional development.

Requirements

3+ years experience with JavaScript, HTML, & CSS for web and mobile applications

Experience with ReactJS using Redux and/or MobX

Experience with NodeJS, REST, and server-side rendering

Experience in core aspects of web application development including design, development, performance, integration, analytics, usability, and accessibility

Able to work in a fully-remote environment

Able to contribute to overall site stability, including code reviews and writing unit and integration tests

Excellent written and verbal communication skills, strong interpersonal skills

Detail-oriented, motivated and results-driven, with a high level of energy, enthusiasm, and initiative

Nice to have

Experience with Pair Programming

Experience using Kanban to meet deliverables

Experience with Webpack

Experience with Storybook

Experience with WordPress

Familiarity with front ends for Rails applications

Familiarity with Elixir/Phoenix

Familiarity with Svelte

Familiarity with GraphQL

How We Measure Success

First 30 days

Learn and become proficient in our code base.

Take over daily responsibilities.

Help prepare the code base and processes.

You will start to move the bar forward to our first major milestone of US and Canadian search portals by:

Beginning to gain knowledge and proficiency in our existing React frontends

Work closely with back-end engineers to build the interfaces for our milestone projects.





30-180 Days

Play a key role in the implementation of our initial milestone project, building a national real estate search portal for eXp Realty. You'll be extending our existing technology and where necessary replacing it to support the scope of this project.

Contribute to the planning and implementation of our future major milestone projects.

Work with the team to deliver new user experiences





180-365 days

Help plan the roadmap for the next Milestone project and contribute to its implementation and on-time, on-spec delivery.





Compensation

Competitive Salary

Stock Option Grant

Flexible PTO

Quality Medical + Dental + Vision

Tax-Free Flexible Health Spending Account

401K with company match

Life Insurance

Short-term Disability Insurance

Long-term Disability Insurance



