Principal Product Designer

Our mission is simple—we’re changing the way we care for our parents so they can live safely at home as they age. But how we accomplish our mission is anything but simple. Every day, we’re solving complex problems that don’t come with a playbook.

As a product team, we are obsessed with designing clear and simple experiences that elevate the human elements of care delivery. We take pride in designing solutions that encompass team composition, workflow, and process, as well as digital tools. If you are a strategic designer who shares our core values—Own the Outcome, Solve with Empathy, and Act with Honor—let’s talk.

Founded in 2014, Honor is now one of the fastest-growing, non-medical home care companies in the U.S. Why? We realized that by combining our amazing technology and operations with the local, personal touch of our partner agencies, we could make real progress transforming this fast-growing, $30BN industry. Honor’s unique approach is driving our leadership as an innovator—and our rapid growth. We have cutting-edge machine learning, a beautiful, well-designed app, and industry-leading design, paired with a strong sales, marketing, and support engine. But we're not a tech company, we're a human company. The technology we design just helps our people be even better at their jobs.

About the work:

Drive the design vision and strategy for a key product vertical, and oversee all design work in that area

Design solutions for our largest product and workflow challenges

Create simple, easy-to-use experiences and interfaces that support our users and our business

Tap into research and data to inform product decision making

Partner with PMs, Engineers, and cross-disciplinary team leaders on the Growth and Operations teams, directing and designing features from concept to launch

Develop deep empathy for our customers and deep knowledge of our operations

Support and mentor fellow designers, proactively providing thoughtful crit and knowledge sharing

Help set and enforce design best practices across the team, continuously pushing the bar for quality across the organization

About you:

Design leadership experience, helping teams to successfully drive product growth and solve complex UX problems

A systems thinker who cares deeply about the details and execution

Strong analytical skills, adept at translating insights into opportunities and problem statements into requirements

Experience partnering with PM and Engineering to define and balance tradeoffs to get to the best possible product experience

Ability to prioritize and manage work dynamically, ability to flex and iterate on your process as the organization grows

An excellent communicator and collaborator who can work well with various groups and levels of the organization

A portfolio of design work that demonstrates experience designing and shipping complex products (web and mobile apps) that customers love

products (web and mobile apps) that customers love Humility and the desire to learn from those around you

Passion for Honor’s mission and the impact we can have on the world

Bonus:

Experience working in a startup

Experience designing logistics-based webtools and/or mobile apps

