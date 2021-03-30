Job Details

If you are looking for a product design role with real impact, this is the job for you. As a

Senior Product Designer, you will ship engaging user experiences that reach millions of

consumers. You will help build, reinvent and expand world-class brands.

You are a great communicator – comfortable with the languages of design, product

management, engineering, and business. People love to work with you, and you enjoy

collaborating with other designers. You know how to share your deep experience

constructively with peers. Your designs aren’t just beautiful, they are highly functional,

where user and business goals are achieved simultaneously.

The Role You Will Have

● Design experiences that consumers love, and that deliver on business

objectives

● Own the whole design, end to end, from ideation, to prototyping, to UX

and UI/visual design for your products

● Define and build the design system for owned brand(s)

● Collaborate with partners in product management, engineering and

business

● Serve as a collaborator on our team of designers

● Develop a deep understanding of your users, and design best-in-class

experiences for them

● Turn popular web properties into beautiful, modern, delightful

experiences

What You Will Bring

● 5+ years shipping UX/UI at scale at digital product-focused companies

● An outstanding creative. You are a superstar in your field with a

gleaming portfolio to match

● Excellent communication skills with cross-functional partners and other

designers

● You execute quickly and produce high-quality deliverables

● Experience in a fast paced, agile environment

● A strong aesthetic sense and an uncompromising eye for detail

Bonus if you have:

● Experience with performance advertising or lead generation

● Mastery of Figma and/or Sketch

● Interaction design and micro-animation skills

What We Have To Offer

● Competitive PTO

● 10 Company Holidays

● Untracked sick time

● Medical, Dental, Vision coverage

● 401k w/match

● Professional development reimbursement

● Leadership & growth opportunities

● Commuter benefits