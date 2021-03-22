Job Details

What we're working on

As a product designer, you will discover the business goals and develop the use cases for different user personas. You will then translate those into web and mobile designs using Figma to get regular feedback. Where possible, you will use tools to study the actual end-users to further enhance the designs that ultimately allow the business to reach their goals.

The scale we work on typically involves millions of users or millions of dollars. The use cases are complex and involve multiple interdependencies. You must have experience on that scale.

Your team

You will typically be the sole designer working alongside a team of developers on one end and working with the product owner on the other.

Requirements

7+ years of professional experience with a portfolio that demonstrates your expertise

Senior-level experience with developing digital products across a variety of mediums, including web and mobile

Participated in the full design cycle to deliver world-class, pixel-perfect designs

Superior English fluency, verbal and written

Personality traits: Professional, problem solver, proactive, attention to detail.

Working at Clevertech

People do their best work when they’re cared for and in the right environment:

RemoteNative™: Pioneers in the industry, we are committed to remote work.

Flexibility: Wherever you are, and wherever you want to go, we embrace the freedom gained through trust and professionalism.

Team: Be part of an amazing team of senior engineers that you can rely on.

Growth: Become a master in the art of remote work and effective communication.

Compensation: Best in class compensation for remote workers plus the swag you want.

Cutting Edge: Stay sharp in your space, work at the very edge of tech.

Passion: Annual financial allowance for YOUR development and YOUR passions.

We have no timesheets at Clevertech. We just have high professional expectations.

Getting Hired

Interested in exploring your future in this role and Clevertech? Set yourself up for success and take a look at our Interview Process before getting started!

The best people in tech just happen to be all over the world. Are you one of them? APPLY NOW

