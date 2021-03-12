Job Details

Company Description

We are Stryber - the largest independent corporate portfolio builder in Europe. We help our clients to launch new ventures from scratch (and fix the strategy behind it).

Our approach - We build prototypes and MVPs to test and iterate business ideas quickly in the market. Later, we scale and grow the most promising ones to let them become leading solutions in their market. We are full stack – from analytically sound investment theses over rapid MVPs to sophisticated deep-tech solutions, we have a variety of start-up projects ahead of us in several exciting verticals, such as FinTech, PropTech, Digital Health, Food & Beverage or MarTech. Among all corporate venture builders, we are the “strategic” one - we have a comprehensive view on strategy and governance questions around corporate venture building.

Job Description

At Stryber you can expect a no-bullshit, down-to-earth, yet high caliber work environment. You will be part of the Stryber family – a dynamic team of top-notch experts that is highly motivated to create impact. Over the last five years, we have developed a solid and comprehensive framework for corporate innovation with a very thick secret sauce that is not easy to copy.

Stryber is looking for a Head of Design to lead our talented UX/UI team. You will report to our CPO.





You have the opportunity to join Stryber in our ambition to further grow. Your mission is to ensure the delivery of a great experience to our Stryber clients and ventures, as well as to shape our Stryber brand further. You will lead and shape our product design team and all our design efforts. Your tasks include:

Define and build our product design strategy and contribute to the overall product strategy. Be the advocate for an user centric mindset across the organisation

A leader and role model for positive and empowering behavior

Collaborate with product, growth, engineering and other stakeholders to define the product vision and strategy, and ensure a consistent brand experience

Grow, mentor, and lead a team of UX/UI designers and align them with the company’s goals

Work closely with our marketing and business development teams to help Stryber and our brand grow, e.g. PR campaigns, whitepaper or print material, campaigns, etc.

Setup UX/UI processes to create a sustainable design culture that can scale as the team grows, while maintaining a cohesive design across the entire product lifecycle

Build processes that integrate designers with cross-functional teams from discovery to delivery

Ensure delivery of high quality and consistent user experience across all teams and all projects

Handle multiple projects at once as part of a fast-paced, deadline-driven creative team

Demonstrate expert level knowledge of current trends, technology, design systems and other design influences

While your team will mostly work on specific ventures, you will also work hands-on from time to time on some projects, so this is not a pure leadership-only role

Qualifications

5+ years relevant experience, relevant leadership/coaching experience in the past

Experience managing multiple stakeholders and designers, across multiple projects with a clear design voice and creative precision

Creative, bold, and digitally savvy

Strong knowledge of UX/UI (web and mobile)

You are a self starter, comfortable working in a fast paced entrepreneurial environment

Ability to prioritize while simultaneously handling demands and changes

An exceptional portfolio

Extensive experience in digital and graphic design

Extensive knowledge on how to improve design processes and collaboration frameworks

Ability and enthusiasm to coach and mentor UX/UI designers

Effective communication of strategies

Collaborative, self-motivated, curious, and humble attitudes

Fluency in English

Full-time availability in Munich (freelance or part-time not possible)

Plus:

Proficiency (written and oral) in German

Familiarity with agile methodologies

Design sprint and JTBD experience

Experience in building a design system

Experience with print material and identity projects

Additional Information

Benefits

Attractive compensation package

Fame and glory for what you will have helped build

A highly dynamic and energetic environment

Unique “move fast & break things” culture

Huge opportunity for personal growth and fascinating projects that actually create impact

Attractive office in the middle of Munich - become part of the inspiring WeWork community, which includes perks like free beer/coffee/tea/water, table soccer, table tennis, regular events, and engaging with a great community of inspiring people

A great remote culture, which allows you to be very flexible; if you prefer to work from sunny beaches or cool mountains from time to time, feel free - just be prepared to get some jealous messages from us on Slack or to receive even more awesome photos in return

Awesome team challenger events, weekly team lunches, and lots of fun



