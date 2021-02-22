Web Designer for Exciting Projects

Job Details

Revolt is redefining expectations of the customer experience and product excellence that creators, their fans and communities can expect from a branded campaign with cohesive apparel and merchandise - with renowned clients including Corpse Husband, JSchlatt, SwaggerSouls, The Misfits and EBOYS to name just a few.

We're an eager and rapidly growing merchandising company seeking emerging talent who are excited to work in an incredibly agile and creative business. Our willingness to push creative boundaries and create truly unique merchandising experiences on competitive timelines is why creators are jumping ship from traditional providers that remain boxed in.

If the above sounds like a breath of exciting, fresh air, then you might be the perfect fit.

Revolt is seeking a self-starting Web Designer who has a passion for pushing their creative boundaries and creating high-end web experiences for online creators. Working in tandem with campaign design leads and our development team, you will design unique storefronts in alignment with campaign objectives.

The ideal candidate will bring their own fresh ideas, organization skills and motivation to bring digital storefront experiences alive.

Job Responsibilities

Take on lead design roles on branded web projects for landing pages and custom shopify storefronts

Take initiative on project's from conceptualisation to completion

Work directly with campaign directors and talent to maintain consistency across merchandise campaign themes

Working alongside a Web Developer to bring storefront designs to life

Manage multiple storefront projects simultaneously while tracking key project deadlines

We're looking for someone who...

Understands design fundamentals & has a keen eye for detail

Confidently supports the design phase from inception to production

Has notable experience in designing storefronts for merchandise campaigns

Effectively integrates core UI/UX principles during wireframing & prototyping stages

Is able to work collaboratively with a front-end developer to bring designs to life

Is able to take on feedback from creators and campaign directors to maintain their campaign and personal branding

Has 3+ years of web and digital design experience

Has experience in designing and building websites with visual page editors

Demonstrates significant expertise across the Adobe Creative Suite

Has a solid understanding of latest web trends in e-commerce including conversion best practices

We offer the opportunity to work remotely with competitive compensation packages appropriate to industry experience and skillset. You'll have the opportunity to work in an incredibly fast paced industry and business where we can assist in developing your skills while working on fresh and unique projects on a monthly basis.

Where possible, please provide references to past work & portfolios.