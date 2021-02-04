Job Details

Senior Product Designer

Science 37

United States (Remote)

Science 37 is accelerating the research and development of breakthrough biomedical treatments by bringing clinical trials to patients' homes. Backed by venture investors such as Glynn Capital, Google Ventures, Redmile Group, dRx Capital and Lux Capital, we are revolutionizing the clinical trial industry, one patient, at a time. To help us achieve our goal, we are seeking a Senior Product Designer eager to make an impact within a mission-driven organization.

While product designers at Science 37 are thoughtful generalists, for this role we are looking for someone whose core strength is in UI and visual design. You enjoy both details of the craft and deliberate, long-term systems thinking; you enjoy perfecting typography just as much as creating a design system.

You are curious by nature—your first instinct is to ask questions instead of rushing to an answer. You aim to minimize ambiguity by identifying constraints and approach problems holistically to create elegant, simple solutions that account for the current state while keeping an eye towards the future.

As an early member of the design team, you’ll also have an outsized influence on how design operates at Science 37, helping to create a culture of feedback and collaboration.

Duties & Responsibilities

Work with the team to build a design system and establish processes and best practices.

Own and lead the end-to-end design process of new features and iterations of a product that is deeply complex.

Sometimes work on very broadly defined, loose concepts, and sometimes on narrowly defined, tactical deliverables.

Deliver high-quality, polished, delightful, and easy to use designs.

Create cross-platform flows that consider the experience on all devices in a variety of contexts and channels.

Collaborate with product managers, developers, internal users, and other designers.

Mentor fellow designers, helping them to think more critically and strategically and improve their craft.

Identify opportunities for improvement in our products and process and take the initiative to provide solutions.





Qualifications

4+ years of product design experience designing and shipping web and native apps.

A background at a product-driven SAAS company is a plus, but not required.

Demonstrated visual design skills, especially in the construction of visual hierarchies and UI, and attention to detail on typography, spacing, and color.

Experience building a design system.

Comfortable designing in Sketch or Figma, prototyping in Invision, and expressing motion and interaction with tools such as Principle, Framer, or code.

A solid understanding of HTML/CSS. You don’t have to code, but you do need to know the materials that you are working with.

Excellent communication and writing skills: can brainstorm with a group, articulate ideas, and tease out feedback from colleagues.

A portfolio demonstrating relevant design capabilities is required. Applications without portfolios will not be reviewed.





Skills/Competencies

Strong communication and presentation skills – Excellent interpersonal skills and professional demeanor. Must have the ability to communicate accurately and clearly, both orally and in writing.

Excellent problem-solving and people skills- Communicate ideas effectively to resolve conflicts and achieve business goals.

Practices professionalism and integrity in all actions – Demonstrated ability to foster concepts of teamwork, cooperation, self- control, and flexibility to get the work done.

Capabilities

Ability to communicate in English (both verbal and written)

Supervision

The incumbent reports directly to the Director of Product Design

Direct Reports

Designers

Benefits:

This full-time opportunity offers a comprehensive total rewards package that includes:

Medical, dental, and vision insurance plans

4 weeks of Paid Time Off (PTO)

2 weeks of paid sick days

Stock option grant

401(k) with employer match

And much more!





Science 37 values the well-being of its employees and aims to provide team members with everything they need to succeed. We are an equal opportunity/affirmative action employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, race, color, religion, national origin, disability, protected Veteran status, age, or any other characteristic protected by law.