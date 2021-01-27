Job Details

We’re hiring a Senior Designer.

Grow is a digital experience agency and a 2020 Ad Age Small Agency of the Year. We make industry-leading digital experiences, platforms, and campaigns for some of the world’s most beloved brands. Our clients know us as a committed partner who delivers every time. Our team knows it’s possible because of the incredible culture we’ve built.

The senior designer plays a key role on our creative team by contributing to world-class digital experiences across web, mobile, and supporting integrated media. The successful candidate for this job will be skilled in turning high-level, conceptual feedback into polished designs, with meticulous attention to detail and an unbending desire for perfection. In addition to an inspiring book of digital work, designers must bring a passion for conceptual creative, a keen understanding of industry-leading design, and a collaborative work style.

Primary responsibilities:

Design intelligent and engaging content for industry-leading digital experiences, across a wide range of client types and target platforms.

Create compelling user experience design for activations, products, and experiences.

Contribute to the production of your design in all phases, delivering polished work with an appropriate sense of urgency and minimal oversight.

Serve as a reliable creative partner to other creatives and multidisciplinary teams through all phases of project work.

Benefits

You’ll start with a full month of paid vacation and holiday leave, including two weeks in which the company pauses operations—one in midsummer, and one during the holidays. A wealth of additional company benefits include health, dental, matching 401k, disability, paid training, and more. In addition, we promise you’ll have everything you need to be productive, comfortable and happy in the workplace.

Location

We welcome remote candidates, particularly in major metros. For candidates open to moving to our Norfolk, Virginia office, we provide relocation reimbursement and temporary housing assistance.

Grow is located in downtown Norfolk/Virginia Beach, VA – an amazing coastal city that blends the beach lifestyle with a richly evolving culture. As part of a community of like-minded people, we spend our time creating great work and building the culture around us. We regularly put our creative and technology talents toward building the city in which we want to live and work.

Yes, you’ll work for amazing clients and projects in an inspiring environment. But best of all, you’ll find yourself among a close-knit group of just over 50 incredibly talented and motivated colleagues who inspire each other every day. Our team of technologists, creatives, strategists, and producers all work together under one roof to help some of the world’s most beloved brands connect with audiences in new and unexpected ways.

To see our work, visit www.thisisgrow.com/work.