Product Designer
COVID Update - We are operating as a fully distributed organization across the United States. We anticipate a future where we will be able to periodically gather as a company again, but we put the health and wellbeing of our employees (and their families) first.
About FireHydrant
FireHydrant is building the only reliability focused platform. The FireHydrant platform includes Incident Response, Status Pages, and more, so you can take control of your complex system, reduce downtime, and work better together. We’re a Series A company with around 50 employees who sit across the United States and we’re growing. Check out our blog to learn more about us.
About The Role
FireHydrant is seeking a Product Designer to create intuitive interfaces for developer-focused tools. This role is focused on User Interface (UI) design, utilizing and evolving our Design System in pursuit of consistency across FireHydrant products.
Those that consider themselves to be self-motivated and collaborative will thrive. Our teams work closely together and in small numbers; being open to discussion, feedback, and critique is essential.
You’ll be working alongside a product manager and engineers, building from initial discovery through release, ensuring that your work maintains design integrity until it ships.
What you’ll do
- Dedicated collaborative discovery with your team
- Identify potential product opportunities in customer feedback
- Determine appropriate prototype fidelity
- Iterate based on critique & user testing
- Abide by & contribute to internal Design System
- Run user testing research
- Spec and prep. for development
- Produce coherent and comprehensive documentation
- Always be QA’ing! -- continuous feedback to engineers
What you bring
- Significant responsive web User Interface (UI) design experience
- Interactive prototype & user testing experience
- Bias to communication and collaboration (early and often)
- Working knowledge of Accessibility practices (WCAG 2.1 AA+)
- Experience working closely with frontend engineers
- Appreciation for consistency over novelty
- Emotional intelligence, bias to kindness, and patience
- Desire to mentor and be mentored
- Working knowledge of or a desire to learn HTML / CSS
Life at FireHydrant
- We’re remote-first with employees around the US, our headquarters is in NYC (Union Square)
- 1-2x per year we will gather as a company, depending on the safety of such gathering
- We collaborate through Slack, Zoom, Figma, Notion, and Clubhouse
- We practice healthy work-life balance; we expect sustainable working hours and require use of your minimum three (3) week vacation time
- Kind candor - we expect honesty delivered through kindness, first and foremost
- Transparency & equity - information is shared openly in Slack channels; we welcome ideas and contribution regardless of role or experience level
- Mutual mentorship - we believe in the power of mentorship and that everyone (of all skill levels) has something to learn, and something to teach
Benefits
- 100% employer-paid health, vision, and dental premiums for the employee and 75% of dependents
- Unlimited vacation policy with a minimum requirement of three weeks off per year
- Wellness program: reimbursements for your gym membership, athletic equipment, nutrition plans, etc.
- Education budget: conferences, books, online courses, etc.
- Home office stipend: get your workspace set up in a way that works best for you
- 401k match