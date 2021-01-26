Job Details

COVID Update - We are operating as a fully distributed organization across the United States. We anticipate a future where we will be able to periodically gather as a company again, but we put the health and wellbeing of our employees (and their families) first.

About FireHydrant

FireHydrant is building the only reliability focused platform. The FireHydrant platform includes Incident Response, Status Pages, and more, so you can take control of your complex system, reduce downtime, and work better together. We’re a Series A company with around 50 employees who sit across the United States and we’re growing. Check out our blog to learn more about us.

About The Role

FireHydrant is seeking a Product Designer to create intuitive interfaces for developer-focused tools. This role is focused on User Interface (UI) design, utilizing and evolving our Design System in pursuit of consistency across FireHydrant products.

Those that consider themselves to be self-motivated and collaborative will thrive. Our teams work closely together and in small numbers; being open to discussion, feedback, and critique is essential.

You’ll be working alongside a product manager and engineers, building from initial discovery through release, ensuring that your work maintains design integrity until it ships.

What you’ll do

Dedicated collaborative discovery with your team

Identify potential product opportunities in customer feedback

Determine appropriate prototype fidelity

Iterate based on critique & user testing

Abide by & contribute to internal Design System

Run user testing research

Spec and prep. for development

Produce coherent and comprehensive documentation

Always be QA’ing! -- continuous feedback to engineers

What you bring

Significant responsive web User Interface (UI) design experience

Interactive prototype & user testing experience

Bias to communication and collaboration (early and often)

Working knowledge of Accessibility practices (WCAG 2.1 AA+)

Experience working closely with frontend engineers

Appreciation for consistency over novelty

Emotional intelligence, bias to kindness, and patience

Desire to mentor and be mentored

Working knowledge of or a desire to learn HTML / CSS

Life at FireHydrant

We’re remote-first with employees around the US, our headquarters is in NYC (Union Square)

1-2x per year we will gather as a company, depending on the safety of such gathering

We collaborate through Slack, Zoom, Figma, Notion, and Clubhouse

We practice healthy work-life balance; we expect sustainable working hours and require use of your minimum three (3) week vacation time

Kind candor - we expect honesty delivered through kindness, first and foremost

Transparency & equity - information is shared openly in Slack channels; we welcome ideas and contribution regardless of role or experience level

Mutual mentorship - we believe in the power of mentorship and that everyone (of all skill levels) has something to learn, and something to teach

Benefits

100% employer-paid health, vision, and dental premiums for the employee and 75% of dependents

Unlimited vacation policy with a minimum requirement of three weeks off per year

Wellness program: reimbursements for your gym membership, athletic equipment, nutrition plans, etc.

Education budget: conferences, books, online courses, etc.

Home office stipend: get your workspace set up in a way that works best for you

401k match



