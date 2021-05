Job Details

We are a software company located in Murrieta, CA! Why Murrieta? We live here.

We recently raised $3.3MM in funding and we have so far outsourced our design, but now we are looking to bring a young designer who wants to learn and help.

You need to be able to make icons, design UIs for software, help make branding items etc.

Hybrid in person and remote.

******PLEASE EMAIL TO STEPHEN@ESPINOSA.ONE*******