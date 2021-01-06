Job Details

WHO WE ARE

Hook is a Creative Production Agency. With a collaborative, maker-centric team, and an emphasis on production-led design, we develop creative campaigns, short-form content, and websites for well known brands.

Our mission is to integrate creative and production to help grow brands faster. But we believe what’s most important are the people who work with us and the experience they have along the way. We want clients to think of us as the best agency they’ve ever worked with, and we want everyone at Hook to feel like this is the best job they’ve had yet.

And so, Hook is organized around the idea that small, diverse and autonomous teams create better work⁠—and a better work experience. At around 20 people each, our pod-like teams are built with a mix of designers, writers, producers, animators, and technologists. Individuals at all levels and from all backgrounds, all empowered to connect with the client and make the creative challenge their own.

WHAT IS A MOTION DESIGNER HOOK

Motion Designers are animators, editors, and post-production experts who bring visuals and narratives to life with an array of time based media deliverables. Motion Designers are skilled in animation and video/audio editing software, these individuals fluidly move between tool sets in order to focus on ideas and concepts that successfully enhance a campaign's message or meaning.

To accomplish this task, Motion Designers function organizationally within the Motion Department (reporting to Motion Directors/Director of The Motion Department) while operating within project-based teams alongside Design and Creative in order to develop thoughtful, aesthetically compelling, and technically impressive content that delight audiences while exceeding client-set success metrics.

In addition to high-level execution, a great Motion Designer is responsible for being an effective creative partner. They are perceived as an invaluable resource, able to contribute ideas and visuals that are creative, surprising, and on-brand with minimal internal course-correction. They nimbly support projects from concepting and pitching through to development and delivery.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

Develop insightful, aesthetically compelling, and functional motion concepts that support creative ideas toward the goal of solving client challenges.

Support motion efforts with a strong, hands-on approach to content development and exploration with a high aptitude for team-oriented workflows.

Maintain a positive relationship with both Creative and Design staff, ensuring that final results meet the requirements of both departments.

Support client-facing conversations focused where motion expertise is required.

Maintain and promote an internal awareness of industry design trends and standards with a strong focus on processes and tools.

WHAT YOU'LL NEED

Mastery of After Effects, Photoshop, and Illustrator.

Some experience with video editing in Adobe Premiere.

Reel that demonstrates an eye for good motion and an understanding of the principles of animation

3-5 years of comparable experience working in a production or agency environment on brand-driven campaigns.

Nice to Have: Knowledge in audio editing in Adobe Premiere or an audio-specific program (Pro-Tools, Logic Pro, Ableton Live, Adobe Audition, etc). 3D animation experience is a plus, as is character animation (2d or 3d).

WHAT ELSE

Qualified applicants will submit a resume, a portfolio of visually stunning work and a statement of interest that lets us learn a little more about you!

This is a full-time position at our Los Angeles office. We're a close-knit group of people who love the internet and want to create phenomenal work.

Company benefits include health, dental, matching 401k, paid vacation and holidays, and more.

At Hook we value what makes everyone different and we look for the best talent no matter the background. We know that great work requires diverse perspectives which is why we strive to create a place of belonging where everyone can express who they are.