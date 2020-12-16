Job Details

SteelSeries is seeking a Lead Product Designer to help design world-class gaming software products and digital properties.

We are looking for someone who can define the user experience and deliver jaw-droppingly gorgeous user interfaces for desktop gaming clients, websites, and mobile. You'll develop product experiments, perform ethnographic research, iterate on UI wireframes, build prototypes, and deliver design assets. You’ll collaborate daily with the Product Managers to put a design on the product strategy, vision, and feature set and work closely with the engineering team to make sure the implementation stays true to the vision.

Our Lead Product Designer will establish a user-centric design approach and promote UX best practices. You will have the autonomy to try out new processes, especially in the spirit of agile - do what works, try new things, and stop doing things that don’t work. Put simply, you have the opportunity to shape the user experience for our products – products that gamers use and love.

You are:

Experienced: you've spent 8+ years as a product designer and brought software products to market.

Analytical and Thoughtful: you strive to get as many data points as possible to shape your decision making, consider multiple solutions to the same problem and understand the nuances of what makes great products.

Passionate: This is gaming and consumer software. It's a competitive landscape, and if you aren't passionate about the product and craft, success will be hard. We live and breathe all things gaming and while you don't need to be an e-sports pro, being passionate about the industry is needed.

Empathetic: You will have a thirst for understanding gamers. Their needs, wants, motivations and desires. The ability to draw out hidden gems of insights about our products end users through deep empathy defines our products.

Balanced: Your desire to create perfect user experiences is balanced by your recognition of technical feasibility and business value. While these trade-offs can be tough, you know when to take the extra step and create loveable features vs managing risk and learning through iterative development.

Someone that believes in growth mindset: Your enthusiasm to be curious, learn and grow has you continuing to develop your craft and find new ways to be awesome.

You will:

Define and manage the entire product definition process: from research and white boarding, to low fidelity designs, prototyping and interactive wireframes, and all the way to creating final assets. This is a hands-on role at a rapid growth company.

Deliver consumer software, full featured web or desktop applications, mobile applications, and/or consumer electronics.

Bring together a user-centered approach considering business needs and technical feasibility with a leanUX mindset.

Synthesize user research into meaningful actionable insights.

Collaborate closely with software engineers, product designers, product managers, and stakeholders globally.

Bring deep experience in at least one of the following facets of design: user research, service design, interaction design or visual design.

Help educate others in user research methodologies.

Pre-Requisites:

8+ years experience in the field of product design, preferable in consumer software and/or gaming.

A degree bachelors degree in a related field.

Demonstrated experience bringing products to market.

Highly motivated and goal-orientated individual that is able to work independently.

About us:

SteelSeries makes high performance gaming gear used by the most demanding, top professional gamers worldwide and peripherals that provide superior quality and a competitive edge to gamers of all skill levels.

What originally began with two people who recognized the need for superior, high-quality/performance gaming gear that would give gamers a competitive edge, has grown into a global leader in gaming and entertainment gear sought after for their high performance capabilities.

Fast-forward to today, and we’ve come a long way since our first glass mouse pad. We have global offices in North America, Europe, and Asia, providing an integrated portfolio of products designed specifically for gaming.