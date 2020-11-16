UX/UI Designer - App Development Studio

Job Details

**NB: This job offers a flexible work set up with a requirement of 1-2 days in the office in London per week**

Borne builds outstanding mobile apps and digital platforms for start ups and enterprise clients across the globe. So far we have worked with the likes of Asics, Holiday Swap, Buzzhire and London Village Network to deliver consumer and business facing products that are used by thousands of people. As a Product Designer you will be involved at every stage of our clients projects, from our innovative interactive branding sessions to the user interface and user experience design, you’ll be at the centre of it all.

Borne is proud of our design heritage, our design team is small, nimble and impactful. We champion the user and are always aware that we are working on projects that could be the next big thing. So far we’ve seen our products used by the likes of Jeremy Corbyn and most of the cast of Geordie Shore - it’s an odd bunch and that’s why you’ll love it.

We are as comfortable working on pushing pixels as we are meeting with clients, we enjoy the nitty gritty of user research and competition analysis as much as we relish applying lashings of gradients and bold text.

As a mid-senior member of your team, you are able listen to broad conceptual ideas from excited clients before translating them into innovative, industry leading solutions. You love working closely with the project managers and developers along with exerting a significant influence on the overall business and product direction. The role requires an outstanding attention to detail and the core belief that you are able to take any idea and simplify into something even your Nan could use.

Requirements

Storyteller: As a storyteller, you should be able to translate broad ideas into polished user experience and user interface designs

User Champion: User focused with shipped examples of fundamental UX practices such as user stories, journeys, wire framing, research, A/B testing and analytics

Motion Lotion: Experienced with prototyping tools such as Marvel/InVision - bonus points for Origami, Framer or AE.

Battle Hardened: Experience of designing and shipping large scale consumer products and a resolute attitude for the ups and downs of the product lifecycle.

Knowledgable: You’ve designed for iOS and Android, know your way around the Web and know their respective visual guidelines inside out.

Business Minded: You’re not afraid to put your business hat on, our clients work with us because they know we’ll improve their bottom line

Benefits

- A fully flexible environment working from home and the London office

- A competitive salary reflective of experience

- Work environment that allows you to have an immediately visible impact whilst improving your skills into new areas

- All the usual, such as beers on Friday, 22 Days holiday rising to 25 after 1 year, Company lunches and a fun a relaxed environment.

- Buy/Sell holiday