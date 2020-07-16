Job Details
Product Designer
Hi! We are Netguru. We help entrepreneurs and innovators shape the world through beautiful software. We’re looking for people to join our team and build a culture based on trust, taking ownership, and transparency.
Joining Netguru means:
- Working in an experienced and knowledgeable team.
- Working on interesting projects using the best technologies available on the market.
- Ability to make an impact on the technological stack of Netguru and its clients.
- Constant development of your skills thanks to a dedicated development budget for workshops and conferences.
- Starting an individual path with objectives that make a solid foundation for future promotion and pay rise at Netguru.
- Flexplace: fully remote job from any place in Poland or work at the office in one of our 9 locations: it's up to you!
- Working on the best equipment – we will provide you with a Macbook Pro and other necessary tools.
Tasks and duties:
- Working with an advanced and highly experienced team
- Contributing to projects for clients from all over the world
- Developing and improving your skills rapidly
- Creating clean, effective, UI/UX-driven web and mobile interfaces
- Ensuring high-quality results for your design choices
- Managing internal and external team design projects as well as participating in internal processes
- Running workshops with clients
Ready to apply? See if you identify with our:
Must-haves:
- You have a strong command of written and spoken English (CEFR C1); Polish not required
- You know the principles of Ul and UX design
- You know how to create user flows and build information architectures
- You use best practices for grids and colour harmony
- You have a strong portfolio to prove the above
- You can provide examples of design where real users’ needs and problems are addressed and solved
- You have measured the success and failures of your design choices.
- You have a basic knowledge of advanced prototyping tools such as Principle, Framer and similar
- You are familiar with the limitations and possibilities of most common front-end frameworks (Bootstrap, Flexbox, Material Design, iOS human interface)
- You have a practical knowledge of design systems and style guides
Nice-to-haves:
- You have a social media presence and a solid up to date portfolio including Dribbble, Behance or equivalent
- You have used tools such as Google Analytics, Usertesting.com, Hotjar
- You have experience writing blog posts about your design experience
- You have some experience in public speaking; you participated in conferences or meetups as a speaker
Perks & benefits:
- additional accessories for your computer to make your work even more efficient and comfortable,
- generous private health insurance package with dental care + MultiSport card,
- an optional life insurance for you and your family,
- individual growth budget for your educational plan,
- free sandwiches and co-financed lunches,
- Team Retreats and Team Meetups.
What will happen next?
- We’ll send you feedback via email as soon as we review your portfolio and read your CV. Before applying, please, make sure your portfolio is up-to-date and that it includes information on the process you follow, the research you have done and that it presents in detail your UX skills.
- We’re going to invite authors of the most promising portfolios to the language audit.
- This step, if successful, is followed by an interview with our Recruitment and Design crews.
- If the interview goes well, we will present you with the recruitment task – a work sample, so we could learn about your real competencies.
- You’re going to receive a design task based on real-life projects that we conduct every day.
- We’re going to check how comfortable you feel with design duties and how you manage communication with a fictional client. Most importantly though, we hope you’ll enjoy the process all the way through.
- Being successful with all the previous stages, we’ll invite you to the final meeting with the Team Leader to present your task outcome.
- If everything goes well, we’ll be more than excited to welcome you on board.
If you need any disability-related adaptation at any step of the recruitment process – simply let the recruiter know! We'd be happy to help.