Product Designer

Job Details

Hi! We are Netguru. We help entrepreneurs and innovators shape the world through beautiful software. We’re looking for people to join our team and build a culture based on trust, taking ownership, and transparency.

Joining Netguru means:

Working in an experienced and knowledgeable team.

Working on interesting projects using the best technologies available on the market.

Ability to make an impact on the technological stack of Netguru and its clients.

of Netguru and its clients. Constant development of your skills thanks to a dedicated development budget for workshops and conferences.

thanks to a dedicated development budget for workshops and conferences. Starting an individual path with objectives that make a solid foundation for future promotion and pay rise at Netguru.

that make a solid foundation for Flexplace : fully remote job from any place in Poland or work at the office in one of our 9 locations: it's up to you!

: fully remote job from any place in Poland or work at the office in one of our 9 locations: it's up to you! Working on the best equipment – we will provide you with a Macbook Pro and other necessary tools.

Tasks and duties:

Working with an advanced and highly experienced team

Contributing to projects for clients from all over the world

Developing and improving your skills rapidly

rapidly Creating clean, effective, UI/UX-driven web and mobile interfaces

Ensuring high-quality results for your design choices

Managing internal and external team design projects as well as participating in internal processes

Running workshops with clients





Ready to apply? See if you identify with our:

Must-haves:

You have a strong command of written and spoken English (CEFR C1) ; Polish not required

; Polish not required You know the principles of Ul and UX design

You know how to create user flows and build information architectures

and build You use best practices for grids and colour harmony

and You have a strong portfolio to prove the above

You can provide examples of design where real users’ needs and problems are addressed and solved

You have measured the success and failures of your design choices.

of your design choices. You have a basic knowledge of advanced prototyping tools such as Principle , Framer and similar

such as , and similar You are familiar with the limitations and possibilities of most common front-end frameworks ( Bootstrap, Flexbox, Material Design, iOS human interface )

( ) You have a practical knowledge of design systems and style guides

Nice-to-haves:

You have a social media presence and a solid up to date portfolio including Dribbble , Behance or equivalent

, or equivalent You have used tools such as Google Analytics , Usertesting.com , Hotjar

, , You have experience writing blog posts about your design experience

You have some experience in public speaking; you participated in conferences or meetups as a speaker





Perks & benefits:

additional accessories for your computer to make your work even more efficient and comfortable,

generous private health insurance package with dental care + MultiSport card,

an optional life insurance for you and your family,

individual growth budget for your educational plan,

free sandwiches and co-financed lunches,

Team Retreats and Team Meetups.





What will happen next?

We’ll send you feedback via email as soon as we review your portfolio and read your CV. Before applying, please, make sure your portfolio is up-to-date and that it includes information on the process you follow, the research you have done and that it presents in detail your UX skills .

. We’re going to invite authors of the most promising portfolios to the language audit.

This step, if successful, is followed by an interview with our Recruitment and Design crews.

If the interview goes well, we will present you with the recruitment task – a work sample, so we could learn about your real competencies.

You’re going to receive a design task based on real-life projects that we conduct every day.

We’re going to check how comfortable you feel with design duties and how you manage communication with a fictional client. Most importantly though, we hope you’ll enjoy the process all the way through.

Being successful with all the previous stages, we’ll invite you to the final meeting with the Team Leader to present your task outcome.

If everything goes well, we’ll be more than excited to welcome you on board.

If you need any disability-related adaptation at any step of the recruitment process – simply let the recruiter know! We'd be happy to help.



