Senior Product Designer

Five is a European leader developing software for self-driving vehicles.

With experienced founders, renowned academic advisors and world-class scientists and engineers, our team is at the leading edge in research and in the application of research to the real world.

What you'll do

As Product Designer at Five, you’ll use your full range of skills from problem exploration, user research, running ideation sessions, prototyping, UX/UI design and working closely with the engineering team to make things that can be put into our customers hands.

You’ll be a foundational member of the product team taking ownership of our engineering design interfaces. You’ll be responsible for making sure we build the best, customer-centred products possible at Five. As a team, we believe in ownership, autonomy and accountability.

You’ll help us define and understand our user personas, ensuring their needs are baked in to not just solve, but delight too

You’ll shape and have immediate impact starting out in one of three technical groups with a view to broadening the company’s design understanding ensuring language uniformity in how we craft our AV products.

You’ll have an innate curiosity in the future of mobility and what it means to consider an Autonomous Vehicle safe.

You’ll love the variety in how you spend your time. In this role you will build out features which make complex tasks and workflows simple as well as making them easy to understand for all levels of customers who use them.

You’ll work closely with our product and engineering teams to further build out the Five platform, creating tools to help software businesses grow.

You’ll be involved in user interviews and user testing and keen to take the output of such sessions into mocking up and prototyping intuitive user interfaces.

We'd love to hear from you if

You are excited by the opportunity to own a product discovery and design process aiming to deliver customer-facing experiences that will enable development teams to deliver on the self-driving revolution tomorrow

You have demonstrated experience working as a designer within a product team and collaborate well with engineers

You are a holistic problem solver who can look beyond and above pixels and contribute proactively at different levels

You are comfortable with ambiguity and ready to solve a wide variety of challenges along the way

You have a start-up and growth mindset, can think medium-to-long term as well as having a get-stuff-done attitude

You are capable of working autonomously on a task from start to finish with minimal oversight

You have strong UX/UI design skills and can pick the right tools for the job

You have performed customer interviews, user research (both quantitative and qualitative)

You are excited to work in an agile, fast-moving growing company

Something something, interested in visual data design

BENEFITS

Join a European leader bringing autonomous vehicles to market and feel like there is a part of you ‘on the car’

Benefit from working closely with our founders who have previously built and run successful tech companies from working closely with world-class researchers and engineers

Have an immediate impact on a smart, growing, low-ego multi-cultural team

Grow with us as we scale up whilst delivering meaningful work that really matters

Enjoy a competitive salary package, BUPA medical care and stock options

Closing date: 30 June 2020

Five is committed to Equal Employment Opportunity through attracting and retaining a complementary team of employees and building an inclusive environment for all.