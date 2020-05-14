Junior Product Designer (UX/UI)

Job Details

As Junior Product Designer you will shape and manage the entire look and feel of our international mobile games that are played by millions of people every day. Being part of an interdisciplinary team, you will not only be responsible for a unique interface and user experience design, but also for the conception of our products in collaboration with developers and product owners. Your tasks will also include the design of marketing materials and our store appearances at Apple, Google and Facebook to make our games even more successful.

Your profile:

Fluent in German (C1 or C2)

Convincing portfolio: outstanding visual design and a very good sense for target-group-oriented communication

Passion for state-of-the-art design, usability and trends

Very good conceptual skills and ability to learn quickly

Enthusiasm for working in a team and co-solving upcoming challenges

Good knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Sketch, Figma or comparable tools

Successfully completed studies in design (UI / UX), communication design, interaction design or a comparable qualification

Optional:

Moving image skills and motion design skills, passion for social media, experience in programming / HTML / CSS

Benefits:

Secure and permanent full-time job (even in times of corona)

Wide variety of interesting tasks

Friendly and dedicated team with flat hierarchies

Quick, efficient decisions and active participation

Diverse training and development opportunities

The most beautiful office in all of Hesse

Option to work from home / remotely

Flexible working hours

Fun - also outside the office at regular team events

Free regional lunch, fresh fruit and drinks

Free parking, and a good connection to public transport



