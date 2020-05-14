All Jobs
Junior Product Designer (UX/UI)

As Junior Product Designer you will shape and manage the entire look and feel of our international mobile games that are played by millions of people every day. Being part of an interdisciplinary team, you will not only be responsible for a unique interface and user experience design, but also for the conception of our products in collaboration with developers and product owners. Your tasks will also include the design of marketing materials and our store appearances at Apple, Google and Facebook to make our games even more successful.

Your profile:

  • Fluent in German (C1 or C2)
  • Convincing portfolio: outstanding visual design and a very good sense for target-group-oriented communication
  • Passion for state-of-the-art design, usability and trends
  • Very good conceptual skills and ability to learn quickly
  • Enthusiasm for working in a team and co-solving upcoming challenges
  • Good knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud, Sketch, Figma or comparable tools
  • Successfully completed studies in design (UI / UX), communication design, interaction design or a comparable qualification

Optional:

  • Moving image skills and motion design skills, passion for social media, experience in programming / HTML / CSS

Benefits:

  • Secure and permanent full-time job (even in times of corona)
  • Wide variety of interesting tasks
  • Friendly and dedicated team with flat hierarchies
  • Quick, efficient decisions and active participation
  • Diverse training and development opportunities
  • The most beautiful office in all of Hesse
  • Option to work from home / remotely
  • Flexible working hours
  • Fun - also outside the office at regular team events
  • Free regional lunch, fresh fruit and drinks
  • Free parking, and a good connection to public transport


